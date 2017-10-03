Molino's goal in stoppage time lifts Minnesota past Atlanta

Christian Ramirez scored in the 90th minute to lift Minnesota United into a tie, and Molino finished off Atlanta with a goal that rocked the crowd of 43,185. It was the first loss for Atlanta in its gleaming new home after five wins and a draw in the first six matches.

Hector Villalba and Julian Gressel scored goals in a five-minute span midway through the second half to push Atlanta United into the lead, and the home side had things well in hand until things got really crazy.

Minnesota United (10-16-5, 35 points) still sits in ninth place in the Western Conference but is now seven points below the playoff line with three teams to catch.

The loss denied Atlanta United (15-9-8, 53 points) a chance to pull even with New York City FC on points and take the second-place position in the table with the goal-differential advantage.

After a scoreless first half in which Atlanta United was clearly the aggressor, Minnesota United was the side that grabbed the lead, courtesy of Ghanaian national player Abu Danladi.

A turnover in midfield in the 48th minute was corralled by the Loons' Kevin Molino, who quickly passed to Danladi. Despite being checked by two Atlanta defenders, Danladi got the ball to his left foot and uncorked a wicked goal that found the upper right corner of the goal for a 1-0 Minnesota lead.

Atlanta's chances to make a comeback took a hit in the 60th minute when goalkeeper Kyle Reynish was shown the red card for denial of obvious goal-scoring opportunity on a foul outside the penalty area. However, Atlanta back to tie the match on Villalba's unassisted goal in the 67th minute. Villalba ripped a bouncing deflection past Minnesota goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Gressel's 72nd-minute goal off an assist from Yamil Asad put the home team on top, but subsequently, Atlanta, which was playing its eighth match in 24 days, wore down.