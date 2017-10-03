It would be only hours earlier that Roundy, a Henderson, Nev. native, would learn that one of his best friends from home was one of the 59 confirmed victims of Sunday evening's Las Vegas shooting.

On Twitter, Roundy said: "Rest easy Q-Dragon, you were one of my closest friends and a brother, you'll always be a part of what I do ... much love and prayers for your family"

With a heavy heart, Roundy stepped into the batter's box for his first plate appearance of the game in the bottom of the second inning.

One pitch later, Roundy paid tribute to his best friend: