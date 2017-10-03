Lynx's Reeve takes hands-off approach for decisive Game 5

No longer are she and her staff drawing up new plays. Instead, Reeve met with players individually at the team's final practice Tuesday, Oct. 3, before Wednesday's final game, which will crown the league's champion.

Reeve told her players that a decisive game against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Lynx's makeshift home of Williams Arena is on their shoulders — not the coaches'.

"This is about players making plays, recognizing your opportunities and the moments where you can take advantage of your defender," Reeve said. "At this point, the plays are what they are. It's about what you do out of those plays and it's about what you do within a play, and the hustle plays on the glass. That's what it's about."

Two years ago, the Lynx won their third championship in five years with a Game 5 victory over Indiana. A year ago, they lost to the Sparks on a game-winning shot by Nneka Ogwumike with 3.1 seconds left.

Wednesday, they'll have a rematch with the team they've played so evenly.

The Lynx and Sparks have split their past 12 games against each other with a matching 908-908 point total.

"But I don't think this one's going to end in a draw," Sparks coach Brian Agler said. "That number is very interesting, but we don't give it much thought because it's just one of those deals where both teams are very good and compete hard against each other."

The Lynx and Sparks have alternated wins since this series began with Los Angeles' Game 1 victory in Minneapolis on Sept. 24. The Lynx forced a decisive Game 5 with an 80-69 win last Sunday in L.A.

Wednesday will be the 13th meeting between the teams in the past 13 months.

"We know everything about each other. There's no secrets," Lynx forward Seimone Augustus said. "Great players make great plays all across the floor. In Game 5, you might have a wrinkle here or there, but for the most part you just do what you do.

"I'll shoot my patented jump shot, Sylvia (Fowles) is going to have to get in there and bang. Maya (Moore) is going to have to shoot the three ball. Those are the things you get back down to — the basics."

A year ago, the Lynx lost to the Sparks in part because of a controversial call that allowed Los Angeles to tie the game with 74 seconds left on a shot by Ogwumike that left her hands after the shot clock expired. The WNBA later apologized for the botched call after Reeve blasted the officiating, saying, "It's not fair to the players."

The Sparks won that game 77-76 to deny the Lynx back-to-back championships. On Tuesday, Lynx players said they had mostly blocked that game from their memory.

"I try not to reflect on Game 5 last year because there were a lot of things that went wrong," Fowles said. "So, I try to focus and re-group and I don't reflect back on it because it didn't end the way we wanted it to end."

