Warriors will be a good preseason measuring stick for Wolves

The Timberwolves' first four games that count are against playoff teams from a year ago. That's not easy, or ideal, for a group just trying to find its rotation, roles and footing.

Worse yet, the Timberwolves only have three preseason games on the schedule to work out the kinks, including last Saturday's victory over the Lakers in Anaheim. The bright side? Their opponent in China for each of their final two preseason games is Golden State.

That might not seem like a positive. The Warriors — the defending champions and preseason favorites — are a matchup nightmare for NBA teams, thanks to their depth, talent and teamwork.

But everything that makes them such a regular season headache also makes them a dream preseason matchup.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau always says a team must play to its strengths and cover up its weaknesses. To cover up those weaknesses, a team must know exactly what it is. No team is better at revealing its opponent's shortcomings than Golden State. Two games against the Warriors figure to teach Thibodeau and Co. a lot about their relatively new roster.

"I think it's good for us, just to see where we are," Thibodeau said. "You're going against a team that's really good and they play for 48 minutes and it's a good test. I think it helps us get ready for our first game (against San Antonio), which will be a great test for us, as well."

Beyond that, it doesn't hurt for Minnesota to see how it stacks up against the best the NBA has to offer. While the core of Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns could be together for years to come, the Timberwolves made a flurry of offseason moves designed to help this team win big now. But if you can't beat Golden State, you can't reach the highest level.

This summer, Wolves owner Glen Taylor said he "thinks" his team can give the Warriors a run in the postseason.

"They're a very good team and I don't think on paper that I could persuade anybody that we are better than they are, but it doesn't always work that way," Taylor said. "You get (to the playoffs), injuries happen, sometimes players, their game is off for a week or something, small things like that, the ball bounces the right way, so you just want to be close and then it can happen. I don't want to say we're a better team than they are."

Add in the fact that Golden State is one of the most popular teams in China and likely will have more crowd support this week, and Minnesota's task only gets taller. But again, now is a good time for these types of challenges.

"We already have that mentality that we're the underdog," Wolves forward Taj Gibson said. "Most of our (preseason) games are like road games, especially (Saturday) was a great environment for us to go against the Lakers. But we're going against the defending champs, it's another test. It's going to be good for us to learn from them and learn what we can do better, especially our defense and especially just learning from each other. We understand this is a team when we can get extremely better, and if we want to do good things, these are the times when we've just got to push forward."

While these two preseason games in China are inconsequential in the grand scheme of the season, they could provide some indication of whether the Timberwolves in fact belong on the same stage as Golden State.

"That's going to be a tough task for us," Shabazz Muhammad said. "I definitely can't wait to see how we match up against them."

