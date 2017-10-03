Red River captures state golf title; Hetletved is medalist

Hetletved put together rounds of 71 on Monday and 70 on Tuesday for a 141 score. Defending champion Sydney Smith of St. Mary's was second with a 155.

In addition to Hetletved, Red River had top-10, all-state golfers in Betsy Seaver (tied for fourth, 157) and Lily Bredemeier (eighth, 161), Rounding out Red River scoring was Lexi Lafromboise with a 168.

Hetletved was named senior player of the year, while Red River's Eric Sanders was named Class A coach of the year.

Girls golf6N.D. Class A state meet

At GF King’s Walk Golf Course

Tuesday’s results, Day 2 of 2

Team totals

GF Red River 312-315--627, Bismarck St. Mary’s 324-320--644, Bismarck Century 322-323--645, Mandan 344-330--674, Minot 339-345--684, Williston 345-345--690, Jamestown 361-342--703, West Fargo Sheyenne 362-345--707, Fargo Davies 362-357--719, Wahpeton 369-358--727, Fargo Shanley 365-362--727, Fargo South 387-381--768

Top 10 individuals

Morgan Hetletved, Red River, 71-70--141; 2. Sydney Smith, St. Mary’s, 80-75--155; 3. Maggie Manson, Sheyenne, 76-80--156; 4. (tie) Betsy Seaver, Red River, 76-81--157; Hannah Herbel, Century, 79-78--157; Tonya Dvorak, St. Mary’s, 78-79--157; 7. Amber Domres, Century, 79-81--160, ; 8. Lily Bredemeier, Red River, 81-80--161; 9. (tie) Kate Mullowney, Jamestown, 86-77--163; Payton Roehrich, Mandan, 85-78--163; Anna Davison, Davies, 83-80--163; Kaleigh Carmichael, Williston, 79-84--163

Team results

GF Red River (312-315--627): Morgan Hetletved 71-70--141, Betsy Seaver 76-81--157, Lily Bredemeier 81-80--161, Lexi Laframboise 84-84--186, Samantha DeBeltz 89-85--174, Kelly DeBeltz 99-96--195

Bismarck St. Mary’s (324-320--644): Sydney Smith 80-75--155, Tonya Dvorak 78-79--157, Cameron Easton 84-84--168, Abby Schmidt 87-82--169, Gabby Easton 82-88--170, Kate Mongeon 92-106--198

Bismarck Century (322-323--645): Hannah Herbel 79-78--157, Amber Domres 79-81--160, Madison Braun 81-83--164, Leah Herbel 83-81--164, Riley Ball 84-89--173, Riley Crothers 91-86--177

Mandan (344-330--674): Payton Roehrich 85-78--163, Deona Roehrich 87-77--164, Cortnie Mongeon 86-83--169, McKayla Swallow 86-95--181, Victoria Wu 93-92--185, Sophie Lind 107-105--212

Minot (339-345--684): Marley Foltz 77-88--165, Bella Dobrinski 85-87--172, Becca Tschetter 90-84--174, Jaci Jones 91-86--177, Joelle Fettig 87-91--178, Sydney Berg 105-101--206

Williston (345-345--690): Kaleigh Carmichael 79-84--163, Tiffany Carmichael 90-86--176, Carrie Carmichael 89-88--177, Whitney Pflug 92-87--179, Renae Dokken 87-92--179, Chesni Strand 95-99--194

Jamestown (361-342--703): Kate Mullowney 86-77--163, Mara LeFevre 85-87--172, Sarah Azure 91-84--175, Kyra Vogel 99-94--193, Cora Wolsky 101-95--196, Alyssa Zachrison 102-100--202

West Fargo Sheyenne (362-345--707): Maggie Manson 76-80--156, Ashley Peterson 0-89--179, Allison Schmidt 98-85--183, Jessica Koerselman 98-92--190, Mollie Gast 101-91--192, Alison Ault 98-94--192

Fargo Davies (362-357--719): Anna Davison 83-80--163, Rylee Fitzgerald 91-90--181, Ava Olson 95-87--182, Payton Asche 93-104--197, Kaytlin Tesch 98-100--198, Linnea Jorgenson 103-113--216

Fargo Shanley (365-362--727): Greta McArthur 82-84--166, Sophie Keelin 98-89--187, Julia Wold 96-92--188, Lindsey Astrup 93-97--190, Anna Graveline 95-100--195, Cassie Johnson 95-106--201

Wahpeton (369-358--727): Alexis Bell 90-81--171, Anaka Lysne 91-89--180, Destiny Garcia 91-93--184, Lauryn Hibl 98-95--193, Sara Muehlberg 97-101--198, Madison Bohn 102-107--209

Fargo South (387-381--768): Olivia Koskela 87-88--175, Laura Bolgrean 98-96--194, Adie Wagner 100-97--197, Ellie Wilcox 102-100--202, Taylor Struck 106-103--209, Dayna Wiley 116-124--240

GF Central: Taiylor Ellingson 89-86--175, Clara Hanson 88-92--180

Red River (independents): Lydia Weippert 96-95--191, Julia Miller 95-98--193

Turtle Mountain: Halle Short 87-87--174

Bismarck High: Grace Stroh 91-96--187, Taylor Kautzman 117-102--219

Fargo North: Tonya Berg 88-84--172, Taylee Jenson 98-89--187

West Fargo: Jesse Price 87-91--178

Senior player of the year -- Morgan Hetletved, Red River

Coach of the year -- Eric Sanders, Red River