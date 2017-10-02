Monday's local clipboard

Dooley powered North Dakota to two home wins last week, extending the Fighting Hawks winning streak at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center to 16 straight matches with 32 straight set wins in that stretch.

Thursday, she was credited with 12 kills in the sweep of Idaho and Saturday she was a kill shy of a double-double with a team-high nine kills—without an error—and 10 total blocks in the win over Eastern Washington.

Dooley hit .541 for the week, killing 21 balls on 37 swings and one attack error. She added 14 total blocks for the week to push her league-leading total to 104 on the season. She paces the Big Sky Conference in hitting percentage at .406

College athletics

Former NFL QB to speak at UMC: Ryan Leaf, a former NFL quarterback, will be the featured speaker for National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. in Kiehle Auditorium at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is recommended in Lot G and no parking permits are required.

Leaf, a graduate of Washington State University, was a standout quarterback leading the Cougars to the 1998 Rose Bowl. He went on to play professionally in the NFL, but injuries cut his career short. He also battled a painkiller addiction that further affected his life.

Now an author and motivational speaker, Leaf shares his message of perseverance, gratitude, and hope.

Leaf currently serves as the program ambassador for Transcend Recovery Community and its mentoring program.

Briefly

EGF blanks WHA in soccer: East Grand Forks Senior High downed Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 9-0 in girls soccer Monday. Breanna Olson and Chloe Torgerson each scored two goals for the Wave, who improved to 13-0. "The girls put together a team effort," said EGF coach Jessica Bina. "There were a lot of unselfish plays and a lot of contributions as the scoring was spread out. We had a great possession game and really started working the ball well in the second half."

Moorhead downs Wave in girls tennis: East Grand Forks Senior High dropped a 6-1 match to Moorhead on Monday. The match didn't have a bearing on Senior High's Section 8A standings so the Wave altered its lineup. "Since this was a Double A match and wouldn't affect seeding, we decided to get our individual section players some reps," said EGF coach Kyle Hanson. The lone Wave win came from Jenna and Maggie Dietrich at No. 1 doubles.