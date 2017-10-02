GF Central swimmer Lexi Ljunggren commits to Arkansas

Harris joined the Arkansas program after UND dropped the men's and women's swimming programs following the 2016-17 season.

"I was looking all over at college programs,'' Ljunggren said. "They (Razorbacks) caught my eye with their program. They're in a really strong conference and they have a good program.

"I was interested in Arkansas before (Harris) went there. But it was a plus having him there. I had talked to him while he was with the UND program.''

Harris never coached Ljunggren at any level while in Grand Forks.

The versatile Ljunggren has top-8 seeded times in seven of the eight open events in the state. That includes the state's fastest times in the 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly and the second-fastest time in the 200 individual medley.

Her specialty is the distance events. She has won the state 500 freestyle championship three times and the 200 free twice.

Ljunggren also took a recruiting trip to the University of Connecticut and was being recruited by the University of Minnesota.

"It was a tough decision,'' Ljunggren said. "I was torn between Arkansas and UConn. I just felt Arkansas would be a good fit for me.''

Ljunggren said she plans to sign a letter of intent in November.