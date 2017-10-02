Top Wild prospect Kunin will start season in minors

"You've got to give the kid credit," Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher said. "I think he earned the respect of the coaches and the players and everybody that watched. I think everybody sees why we drafted him and why we believe in him. This is more of a long-term play for him."

The Wild's 2016 first-round pick, Kunin shined in six of seven games this preseason. He displayed the ability to play any of the three forward positions while flashing a willingness to be physical when the situation called for it.

Those attributes made it a tough decision to send him down, but Fletcher has made it clear that he would rather Kunin play big minutes in the minors than intermittently in the big leagues.

"He's 19 years old, and right now, he doesn't fit in our Top 9," Fletcher said. "He's a real important part of our future. I think he showed a lot of different attributes during training camp. ... He can play first line in Iowa, play power play, play penalty kill, get 20 minutes a night and build up his confidence at the pro level. ... And when we do need him we'll get a guy that's ready to step in."

Added coach Bruce Boudreau: "We need a guy like Luke playing 20 minutes a game down there (in Iowa). He's going to get a lot more out of it than sitting around here. Do I have faith in him if we had to bring him up? Absolutely."

That means Kunin likely will be back in the NHL this season.

The Wild also placed defenseman Ryan Murphy on waivers. He will join the Iowa Wild on Tuesday if he clears waivers.

WHO'S THE 12TH FORWARD?

In the wake of the announcement that Zach Parise will miss the first two games of the season, the Wild only have 11 available forwards on the official roster.

That means the Wild might have to get creative to fill out their front line for the Oct. 5 season opener against the Detroit Red Wings.

Perhaps the most obvious option is veteran Daniel Winnik, who is still with the team on a professional tryout. But the Wild only have $866,000 of salary cap space to work with, and considering Winnik made $2.25 million last season, he would have to take a significant pay cut to sign.

Asked whether he thinks the Wild can afford Winnik, Fletcher responded, "Well, we're going to have to afford somebody."

"We're going to need a player to play," Fletcher said. "We'll see what happens here in the next 24 hours. There are a couple different possibilities we're looking into."