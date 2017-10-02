UND football team keeping focus on Northern Colorado

The program has placed the motto on t-shirts and echoed the sentiments throughout the rebuilding process.

The day-by-day approach has taken on additional emphasis this week as UND, reeling from three consecutive losses, prepares for a homecoming matchup Saturday against Northern Colorado.

"We want to fight," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "This is a down time. Results have not gone our way. But we really want to fight. This can reveal character and it can build character. It has to be a one-day-at-a-time approach."

The team has taken on more injury losses than any season in recent history and once high hopes of a postseason run have began to fade.

The Fighting Hawks sit at 1-4. UND has six games left on the schedule and seven Division I wins has often been the benchmark for making the FCS tournament.

"We need to look at a very small picture and that's preparing for Northern Colorado," Schweigert said. "We need to play much better to earn a positive result. There's a lot of improvement that can be made individually and huge strides we can make ... that's our focus this week."

UND's injury list includes at least 13 regulars. The team's offensive line depth chart lists starters that includes three freshmen and a sophomore. At inside linebacker, UND's two-deep consists of two walk-ons, a former running back and a player who has yet to play this season.

"I feel like our focus right now is Northern Colorado and trying to get that win," UND safety Chuck Flowers said. "We trust in our coaches to give us the best game plan and we have to execute. It's another work week for us.

"As we see it, every game is a playoff game. We take it one practice at a time. We don't know the outcomes or what's going to happen with everything, but all we can do is take care of what we can take care of and that is coming to practice and working our butts off every day."