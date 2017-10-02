Former Bison LB Humber out indefinitely for Bills

While McDermott did not elaborate on the length of either player's absence, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Matthews is expected to miss about one month.

Humber, who played at North Dakota State, has recorded a team-leading 37 tackles in four games this season for Buffalo.

The surgery will be the second for Matthews since he was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Ronald Darby on Aug. 11. Matthews had sternum surgery in the summer.

The 30-year-old Humber was replaced in Sunday's contest by rookie Matt Milano, a fifth-round pick out of Boston College.