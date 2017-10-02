Former UND baseball player shot in Las Vegas rampage

Gudmunson had one surgery and more are ahead, according to UND.

"One of our own, former UND baseball and football player Andrew Gudmunson, was among the injured in Las Vegas," Faison said in a statement posted on Twitter. "We're told he is out of surgery, stable and conscious, but more surgery ahead. Please keep Andrew and his family in your thoughts."

Gudmunson played at UND from 2007-09 after transferring from Nebraska. He played first base, third base and right field for UND, hitting over .300 as a sophomore and a senior.

Gudmunson graduated from Minot High School in 2005 after being named all-state four times in baseball. As a senior, he led Minot to the state title, batting .467, while going 6-1 with a 1.17 earned-run average on the mound.

"Thoughts and prayers to former @UND_Baseball alum Andrew Gudmunson as he recovers from the atrocity in Las Vegas," his former UND head coach Jeff Dodson tweeted.

"Thinkin bout u Goody," former UND assistant baseball coach Brian DeVillers tweeted. "A part of the @UND_Baseball family & hospitalized due to the unthinkable madness in Vegas."

The shooting occurred outside Mandalay Bay hotel and casino, where country star Jason Aldean was performing. Las Vegas police say the lone shooter is dead.