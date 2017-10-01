WNBA FINALS: Lynx defeat Sparks 80-69, forcing Game 5

The teams will travel to Minnesota to compete for the title on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The game will be played at 7 p.m. at Williams Arena.

Fowles also had 14 rebounds for the Lynx while Brunson had 13. Minnesota forward Maya Moore contributed 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Guard Odyssey Sims scored 18 points to lead the Sparks in scoring, followed closely by Nneka Ogwumike, who contributed 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

In this first-punch series, both teams have fought hard to set the pace from tipoff.

Ogwumike hit the first basket of the game at the 9:45 mark of the first quarter with a nine-foot jumper for the Sparks.

Unlike the first three games, the teams were neck-and-neck through the start of the first quarter in Game 4 before the Lynx pulled ahead, finishing the quarter with a 21-16 lead.

The Lynx continued to distance themselves from the Sparks in the second quarter, leading 43-31 at halftime. Moore, who went scoreless throughout the first half of Game 3, earned eight points by intermission while Brunson hit double digits in the first half with 13 points.

The Lynx dominated inside the paint and out-rebounding the Sparks 26-14 in the first half.

Fowles scored four quick points for the Lynx at the start of the third quarter with three-foot layup and a one-foot two-point shot.

The Lynx continued to pressure the Sparks, holding them to a three-point percentage of just 12.5 percent (2 of 16) by the end of the third quarter.

A strong fourth quarter showing by Sims, who extended her playoff double-digit point streak to seven games, helped the Sparks begin to close in on the Lynx. A 24-foot three-point jumper by Sims pulled the Sparks within 63-54 at 7:16 in the fourth.

This didn't provide the momentum the Sparks needed and the Lynx were able to hold on to their lead, outrebounding the Sparks 48-28 by the final buzzer and extending their season by one more game.

NOTE: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles posted her 11th WNBA Finals double-double in Game 4, furthering her own record. ... The Minnesota Lynx scored just eight points in the first quarter of Game 3, tying for fewest first-quarter points in Finals history. ... Sparks C Candace Parker moved into third place in WNBA career postseason blocks on Friday, then added one more Sunday to bring her total to 72. ... In Game 3, the Sparks' bench was outscored by the Lynx's bench 28-11. Minnesota reserves had just an 11-7 advantage in Game 4.