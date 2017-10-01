Even sure-footed Forbath whiffed on Sunday

"I just got to go in and make that every time I go on the field,'' Forbath said. "I've got to make kicks when my team needs it. The streak ends with a kick that was makeable, and I've made so many times. It's frustrating, but I'll start a new streak next week.''

Forbath and the Vikings next take to the field Oct. 9 at Chicago.

Forbath's miss came with Minnesota training 14-7 with 50 seconds left in the third quarter. He wasn't sure what went wrong.

"It felt good going off my foot,'' said Forbath, who joined the Vikings last November after a struggling Blair Walsh was released. "I thought I hit I well. It just didn't go in. I'll have to see the film.''

It wasn't a great day for Minnesota's special teams. Ryan Quigley, who entered the game with a net punting average of 43.0, averaged 40.2 net on five boots.

Meanwhile, last year's punter for Minnesota, Jeff Locke, had a banner day for Detroit. Locke averaged 46.4 yards gross and 44.1 yards net on seven punts while pinning the Vikings three times inside the 20. And Vikings punt returner Marcus Sherels had just 16 yards on four returns.

"Jeff had a good game,'' Forbath said. "I'm happy he's getting a chance there. He hit some good punts.''

Rashad enters ring

As he left the Twin Cities on Sunday night, Ahmad Rashad couldn't have been happier.

"It was a phenomenal weekend,'' Rashad said.

The former Vikings wide receiver was inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime of Minnesota's 14-7 loss to Detroit on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. That followed a ceremony on Friday night in which he got his Ring of Honor jacket.

Rashad's good friend, NBA legend Michael Jordan, was at Friday's event, but Rashad said he did not end up attending the game.

"Ahmad, you are one of the greatest Vikings of all time,'' Vikings owner Zygi Wilf said while introducing Rashad to the crowd.

Rashad, who played in the NFL from 1972-82, including a 1976-82 stint with the Vikings, received a ring Sunday. He then spoke to the crowd for a few minutes.

"This is such a wonderful moment in my life,'' Rashad said. "When I first came to Minnesota, I had a love affair with the city, this team, the fans and just was sort of a coming-out party in life. Everywhere I went since then, I felt I represented Minnesota and I still feel like I represent Minnesota.''

Rashad said "no one gets into the Ring of Honor without help.'' He thanked his former teammates, although the only one he named in his speech was hall of fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton.

Later in the day, Rashad reflected upon the weekend.

"It was just great coming back, getting a chance to see the stadium (for the first time) and to see my former teammates,'' he said.

Adams activated

Rookie Vikings tackle Aviate Collins was active for the first time. With tackle Rashod Hill out with a knee injury, the undrafted Collins was in uniform.

Aside from Hill, inactive for the Vikings were quarterback Sam Bradford (knee), wide receivers Stacy Coley and Rodney Adams, guard Danny Isidora, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

It marked the second straight game that the Vikings activated just four receivers. Michael Floyd will return Monday from a four-game NFL suspension, and the Vikings might decide between releasing Adams or Coley to create room on the roster.

Bradford, who suffered a left knee injury in the Sept. 11 opener against New Orleans, was replaced for the third game in a row by Case Keenum, who threw for a career-high 369 yards in a 34-17 win over Tampa Bay on Sept. 24. For the third straight game, Kyle Sloter was the backup.

Among those inactive for the Vikings were starting linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), Also inactive were running backs Dwayne Washington (quadriceps) and Tion Green, safety Don Carey, linebacker Thurston Armbrister and guard Tim Lelito.