Ondoro wins third straight Twins Cities Marathon

Ondoro, 29, burst through the finish line tape and became the second runner in the history of the race to win the event three years in a row. He finished the 26.2-mile race in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds.

Ondoro joins fellow Kenyan Andrew Musuva (1997-1999) as the only men to three-peat as champion of the race through Minneapolis and St. Paul. Ondoro, who fell short of the 2:08:51 course record he set in 2016, perhaps prematurely announced his entrance in the marathon again next year.

"I was focused on breaking the course record," Ondoro said over a microphone at the finish line. "Next year I hope to do that."

His agent, Scott Robinson, said it's too early to tell if he will compete, but said Ondoro has enjoyed running in Minnesota's marathons.

"He obviously has done well and likes the Twin Cities Marathon and Grandma's, and the people involved have been very supportive of him and he's enjoyed that," Robinson said.

Ondoro's training partner and longtime friend, 32-year-old Elisha Barno, placed second behind Ondoro for the third straight year. Barno is the only man to win the Grandma's Marathon, from Two Harbors, Minn., to Duluth, three times.

Ondoro and Barno ran in a group of seven for the majority of the race. Ondoro skipped the fluid station at Mile 20 and left the group, confident in facing the gradual incline on Summit Avenue in the final stretch "was when I started to push it," Ondoro said.

"Dominic is strong at running hills; I'm happy for him to win three times," Barno added.

Jane Kibii, 32, repeated as the women's winner, registering a time of 2:30:25. She and Ondoro won $10,000 each; Kibii intends to spend her winnings to build a house for her parents in Eldoret, Kenya.

She said the cold, rainy and humid conditions made the race difficult, but "once stopped, I just said 'enjoy it.' " Kibii finished one minute, 25 seconds ahead of the runner-up, 28-year-old Hellen Jepkurgat of Kenya.

Coon Rapids native Luke Kibet, 34, placed ninth in the men's race, finishing in 2:21:22 as the top local runner. Eden Prairie's Katie Schiemann, 31, finished seventh in the women's race with a time of 2:49:56.