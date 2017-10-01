Maybe Thibodeau can have his cake and eat it too?

Gibson has never been confused as a floor spacer. He has hit four three-pointers in his eight-year NBA career on 35 attempts. He never attempted a three in college. But there Gibson was drilling a pair of corner threes in the Timberwolves' 108-99 preseason-opening win over the Lakers on Saturday, Sept. 30, in Anaheim, Calif.

It's a small sample size, for sure. Gibson went 2 for 2 in one exhibition game. Still, for a guy who has made four three-pointers since high school, it was notable. Where did that come from?

"I just worked on it continuously all over the summer," Gibson said. "You can see all the bigs start shooting the threes. ... My coaching staff over the years is always telling me to just go out there and try to shoot threes, so I worked on (it) all summer."

Gibson's trainer, Chris Johnson, wanted him to start shooting threes at the start of this season so he could get more comfortable behind the arc. Gibson said he and fellow big man Gorgui Dieng, who emerged as a deep threat last season, took time after practice each day to work on those threes.

Gibson started taking, and making, threes in scrimmages and everyone started to take notice. He said at that point, Thibodeau—who said Gibson never took threes when the two were together in Chicago—gave him the green light to fire away.

"He's been doing it all week. He worked all summer on it," Thibodeau said. "As long as he works on it, he's comfortable shooting it, I'm good with it."

The comfort certainly appears to be there. Gibson didn't hesitate either time when he caught kick outs in the corner for open looks.

"My teammates were looking for me and they were telling me to shoot it, and that's the main thing that helps me is my teammate's giving me confidence by encouraging me to shoot it," Gibson said. "the one that (Karl-Anthony Towns) threw me (in the second quarter), the second one I hit, he could have had a dunk but he hit me and I'm happy that I was able to make it for him to give him an assist. Got to keep moving, got to keep improving."

Gibson has long taken a lot of midrange jumpers, particularly 15- to-17 footers along the baseline. It only seemed natural for him to eventually move back behind the three-point line.

"He stretched it out," Thibodeau said.

It would be a major development for the Wolves if Gibson can continue to take and make threes. Saturday's starting lineup featured Jeff Teague, Andrew Wiggins, Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Gibson. If Gibson can hang out in the corner and be a threat to hit the three, that should help space the floor and give the other four starters—all major scoring threats—more room to operate than if he were to just hover around the paint.

"The only thing I have to do is just step up and be able to shoot the jumper or shoot the three-pointer, whatever comes my way and be patient," Gibson said. "Because the offense is so spread and it comes easy. You've got to think about it, we've got so many talented guys in the starting five, all I have to do is just play strong defense and be ready to shoot the ball."