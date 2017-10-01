Henderson takes lead in suspended New Zealand Open

The final round was suspended for the day at 5:16 p.m. local time due to rain, lightning and high winds. Play will resume Monday at approximately 8:15 a.m.

No sooner had the final group of the day launched their opening tee shots at the Windross Farm Golf Course, play was suspended in the final round at 10:05 a.m. local time.

Play was halted due to unplayable course conditions following heavy rains in the area. After a two-hour delay, play resumed at 12:28 p.m. local time with players returning to the course bundled up in winter hats, gloves and rain gear to weather the nasty conditions. After another downpour, the sun began to shine but severe weather moved in and the horn blew at 2:25 p.m. to once again suspend play, that time due to dangerous weather in the area. Play resumed at 4:53 p.m. before ultimately being suspended for the day.

Tour officials ruled the tournament would remain 72 holes and players will return to course Monday to complete their final rounds.

Henderson, who is seeking her sixth LPGA Tour title, finished her six holes at 3 under on Sunday.

One shot back to start the final round, the 20-year-old Henderson made birdies on three of her first six holes to move to 17-under par.

American Brittany Lincicome (2 under after six holes) sits tied for second with 54-hole leader Belen Mozo of Spain at 13 under. Mozo was 2 over for the day.

Henderson, ranked fifth on the money list this season, is looking to cross the $3 million mark in her career before the end of just her third season on the LPGA Tour.

In addition, Henderson ls attempting to secure multiple victories for the second consecutive season. She would be the only player on the LPGA with multiple wins in both 2016 and 2017.

Nicole Broch Larsen of Norway and China's Jing Yan are tied for fourth place at 12 under after nine and seven holes, respectively.

New Zealand native Lydia Ko was 1 under after nine holes and tied for ninth place at 9 under, eight shots behind.