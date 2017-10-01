Saturday's UND-UC Davis scoring summary

Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 1:59

Key plays: On the first play, Jake Maier hits Keelan Doss for 49 yards to the UND 31.

UCD 7, UND 0

UND: John Santiago 81 run, Reid Taubenheim kick, 12:21 remaining.

Drive: 2 plays, 91 yards, 0:34

Key plays: On the first play, Keaton Studsrud hits Izzy Adeoti for 11 yards

UCD 7, UND 7

UCD: Doss 65 pass from Maier, O'Rourke kick, 12:03 remaining

Drive: 1 play, 65 yards, 0:11

Key plays: None

UCD 14, UND 7

UCD: Preece 3 pass from Maier, O'Rourke kick, 5:01 remaining

Drive: 11 plays, 89 yards, 3:34

Key plays: Maier hits Preece for 22 yards on a second-and-three.

UCD 21, UND 7

UND: Taubenheim 31 field goal, 0:04 remaining

Drive: 9 plays, 69 yards, 4:50

Key plays: None

UCD 21, UND 10

Second quarter

UCD: J. Williams 2 run, O'Rourke kick, 10:43 remaining

Drive: 5 plays, 56 yards, 1:36

Key plays: Maier hits Doss for 22 yards on a first-and-10 to the UND 9

UCD 28, UND 10

UCD: Preese 15 pass from Maier, O'Rourke kick, 7:09 remaining

Drive: 4 plays, 42 yards, 1:25

Key plays: Pass interference penalty on Torrey Hunt moves ball to the UND 27.

UCD 35, UND 10

UND: Studsrud 12 run, Taubenheim kick, 3:03 remaining

Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:06

Key plays: Studsrud hits Santiago for 17 yards on first-and-10 to UCD 28

UCD 35, UND 17

UCD: O'Rourke 20 field goal, 0:00 remaining

Drive: 10 plays, 62 yards, 3:03

Key plays: L. Montgomery rushes for 35 yards to UND 35; Maier hits Williams for 17 yards to UND 18 on first-and-10.

UCD 38, UND 17

Third quarter

UCD: O'Rourke 22 field goal, 7:04 remaining

Drive: 9 plays, 61 yards, 3:53

Key plays: None

UCD 41, UND 17

Fourth quarter

UCD: Preece 20 pass from Maier, O'Rourke kick, 14:23 remaining

Drive: 6 plays, 46 yards, 1:38

Key plays: None.

UCD 48, UND 17

UND: Hunter Pinke 36 pass from Studsrud, Taubenheim kick, 10:27 remaining.

Drive: 2 plays, 48 yards, 0:32

Key plays: On first-and-10, Santiago rushes for 12 yards to the UCD 36

UCD 48, UND 24

Team statistics

UND UCD

First downs 28 12

Rushes-yards 59-341 20-102

Yards passing 174 153

Passes 15-20-1 16-35-1

Total yards 515 255

Punts-avg. 3-40.7 5-40.4

Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0

Sacked-yards lost 4-26 0-0

Penalties-yards 6-54 5-49

Possession time 39:41 20:19

Individual statistics

UND

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Oliveira 13 107 39 0

Santiago 13 170 81 1

Johannsson 1 8 8 0

Studsrud 4 8 12 1

Adeoti 1 1 4 0

Team totals 32 294 144 2

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Mercer 5 50 23 0

Adeoti 2 19 10 0

Pinke 1 36 36 1

Santiago 1 17 17 0

Toivonen 1 8 8 0

Carr 3 27 13 0

Team totals 13 130 94 1

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Studsrud 13 25 157 0 1

Team totals 13 25 157 0 1

Tackles

Jade Lawrence 4, Tyus Carter 3, Hayden Blubaugh 10, Jaxson Turner 6, Torrey Hunt 5, Chuck Flowers 7, Tamas Stewart 10, Ty Shannon 4, Tanner Palmborg 2, Jordan Canady 6, Oscar Nevermann 4, Jake Rastas 13, Dijon Murray 1, Drew Greely 3, Ray Haas 2, Jake Disterhaupt 10, Carter Wilson 2, Nick Schmitz 4, Tank Harris 2

Interceptions: None

Sacks: Jackson Turner 1-14

UCD

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Williams 14 74 22 1

Spencer 10 49 11 1

Modise 10 37 15 0

Montgomery 1 35 35 0

Thomas 4 35 17 0

Moore 1 16 16 0

Baljeu 1 1 1 0

Maier 3 -10 8 0

Team totals 43 237 125 2

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Doss 11 199 65 1

Preece 8 97 22 3

Moore 6 49 21 0

Skeptaris 2 29 18 0

Williams 3 26 17 0

Thomas 1 8 8 0

Jbeily 1 7 7 0

Baljeu 1 0 0 0

Team totals 33 415 158 4

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Maier 33 38 415 0 4

Spencer 0 1 0 0 0

Team totals 33 39 415 0 4

Tackles

Isaiah Thomas 3, Isiah Olave 6, A. Baumgartner 2, K. Culberson 5, Brandon Weaver 1, Nas Anesi 3, D. Calloway 1, Erron Duncan 3, Vincent White 4, Darryl Graham 2, Josh Januska 1, Ryan Martinez 1, Ethan Hicks 3, Mason Moe 2, Connor Airey 2, C. Leota 3, Eric Flowers 1, Ryan Bua 7, Terrell Cloud 2, D. Morgan 1, Eri Holmer 2, J. Franklin 1, Hunter O'Brion 1, Bryce Rodgers 1

Interceptions: None

Sacks: Mason Moe 1-6, Terrell Cloud 1-5