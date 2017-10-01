Saturday's UND-UC Davis scoring summary
UC Davis 48, UND 24
UND 7 10 0 7 --24
UCD 21 17 3 7 --48
First quarter
UCD: C. Spencer 5 run, Max O'Rourke kick, 13:01 remaining
Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 1:59
Key plays: On the first play, Jake Maier hits Keelan Doss for 49 yards to the UND 31.
UCD 7, UND 0
UND: John Santiago 81 run, Reid Taubenheim kick, 12:21 remaining.
Drive: 2 plays, 91 yards, 0:34
Key plays: On the first play, Keaton Studsrud hits Izzy Adeoti for 11 yards
UCD 7, UND 7
UCD: Doss 65 pass from Maier, O'Rourke kick, 12:03 remaining
Drive: 1 play, 65 yards, 0:11
Key plays: None
UCD 14, UND 7
UCD: Preece 3 pass from Maier, O'Rourke kick, 5:01 remaining
Drive: 11 plays, 89 yards, 3:34
Key plays: Maier hits Preece for 22 yards on a second-and-three.
UCD 21, UND 7
UND: Taubenheim 31 field goal, 0:04 remaining
Drive: 9 plays, 69 yards, 4:50
Key plays: None
UCD 21, UND 10
Second quarter
UCD: J. Williams 2 run, O'Rourke kick, 10:43 remaining
Drive: 5 plays, 56 yards, 1:36
Key plays: Maier hits Doss for 22 yards on a first-and-10 to the UND 9
UCD 28, UND 10
UCD: Preese 15 pass from Maier, O'Rourke kick, 7:09 remaining
Drive: 4 plays, 42 yards, 1:25
Key plays: Pass interference penalty on Torrey Hunt moves ball to the UND 27.
UCD 35, UND 10
UND: Studsrud 12 run, Taubenheim kick, 3:03 remaining
Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:06
Key plays: Studsrud hits Santiago for 17 yards on first-and-10 to UCD 28
UCD 35, UND 17
UCD: O'Rourke 20 field goal, 0:00 remaining
Drive: 10 plays, 62 yards, 3:03
Key plays: L. Montgomery rushes for 35 yards to UND 35; Maier hits Williams for 17 yards to UND 18 on first-and-10.
UCD 38, UND 17
Third quarter
UCD: O'Rourke 22 field goal, 7:04 remaining
Drive: 9 plays, 61 yards, 3:53
Key plays: None
UCD 41, UND 17
Fourth quarter
UCD: Preece 20 pass from Maier, O'Rourke kick, 14:23 remaining
Drive: 6 plays, 46 yards, 1:38
Key plays: None.
UCD 48, UND 17
UND: Hunter Pinke 36 pass from Studsrud, Taubenheim kick, 10:27 remaining.
Drive: 2 plays, 48 yards, 0:32
Key plays: On first-and-10, Santiago rushes for 12 yards to the UCD 36
UCD 48, UND 24
Team statistics
UND UCD
First downs 28 12
Rushes-yards 59-341 20-102
Yards passing 174 153
Passes 15-20-1 16-35-1
Total yards 515 255
Punts-avg. 3-40.7 5-40.4
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Sacked-yards lost 4-26 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-54 5-49
Possession time 39:41 20:19
Individual statistics
UND
Rushing No. Yds. Long TD
Oliveira 13 107 39 0
Santiago 13 170 81 1
Johannsson 1 8 8 0
Studsrud 4 8 12 1
Adeoti 1 1 4 0
Team totals 32 294 144 2
Receiving No. Yds. Long TD
Mercer 5 50 23 0
Adeoti 2 19 10 0
Pinke 1 36 36 1
Santiago 1 17 17 0
Toivonen 1 8 8 0
Carr 3 27 13 0
Team totals 13 130 94 1
Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD
Studsrud 13 25 157 0 1
Team totals 13 25 157 0 1
Tackles
Jade Lawrence 4, Tyus Carter 3, Hayden Blubaugh 10, Jaxson Turner 6, Torrey Hunt 5, Chuck Flowers 7, Tamas Stewart 10, Ty Shannon 4, Tanner Palmborg 2, Jordan Canady 6, Oscar Nevermann 4, Jake Rastas 13, Dijon Murray 1, Drew Greely 3, Ray Haas 2, Jake Disterhaupt 10, Carter Wilson 2, Nick Schmitz 4, Tank Harris 2
Interceptions: None
Sacks: Jackson Turner 1-14
UCD
Rushing No. Yds. Long TD
Williams 14 74 22 1
Spencer 10 49 11 1
Modise 10 37 15 0
Montgomery 1 35 35 0
Thomas 4 35 17 0
Moore 1 16 16 0
Baljeu 1 1 1 0
Maier 3 -10 8 0
Team totals 43 237 125 2
Receiving No. Yds. Long TD
Doss 11 199 65 1
Preece 8 97 22 3
Moore 6 49 21 0
Skeptaris 2 29 18 0
Williams 3 26 17 0
Thomas 1 8 8 0
Jbeily 1 7 7 0
Baljeu 1 0 0 0
Team totals 33 415 158 4
Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD
Maier 33 38 415 0 4
Spencer 0 1 0 0 0
Team totals 33 39 415 0 4
Tackles
Isaiah Thomas 3, Isiah Olave 6, A. Baumgartner 2, K. Culberson 5, Brandon Weaver 1, Nas Anesi 3, D. Calloway 1, Erron Duncan 3, Vincent White 4, Darryl Graham 2, Josh Januska 1, Ryan Martinez 1, Ethan Hicks 3, Mason Moe 2, Connor Airey 2, C. Leota 3, Eric Flowers 1, Ryan Bua 7, Terrell Cloud 2, D. Morgan 1, Eri Holmer 2, J. Franklin 1, Hunter O'Brion 1, Bryce Rodgers 1
Interceptions: None
Sacks: Mason Moe 1-6, Terrell Cloud 1-5