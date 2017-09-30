UC Davis scores early, often in breezing past UND

Instead, the free fall continued.

UC Davis did nearly anything it wanted offensively, racked up a 38-17 halftime lead and beat UND 48-24 in front of 9,508 at Aggie Stadium.

"We do have flashes of talent on our team, but we have to fix the little things," UND running back John Santiago said. "They're killing us. We have the tools to be a good team, but we have to utilize them right."

UND, which played without injured safety Cole Reyes, gave up more than 45 points for the third-straight game. UND had never given up 45 or more points in three straight games—a history that dates back to 1894.

"It's tough; we needed to win that game," UND running back Brady Oliveira said. "Right now we have to stay close together and not point fingers at anybody. I'm going to make sure we stay together as a family and keep encouraging everyone."

Davis scored on its first three possessions and only punted once in the first half.

The game started at a dizzying pace when the teams combined for three touchdowns in less than a minute of game time.

Davis quarterback C.J. Spencer, who primarily enters the game in rushing situations, took a keeper five yards into the end zone on the game's first drive to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead with 13:01 left in the first quarter.

On UND's second offensive play, Santiago took a handoff 81 yards into the end zone to make it 7-7 with 12:21 to play in the opening quarter.

One play later, Keelan Doss caught a 65-yard touchdown pass to give Davis a 14-7 advantage.

The Aggies kept up the offensive fireworks and the Fighting Hawks sputtered.

"We had a good game plan, but it came down to executing," UND safety Chuck Flowers said. "They got us off balance. We had to get lined up correctly."

After allowing UC Davis to score touchdowns on the first three drives of the game, the maligned UND defense finally forced a pooch kick out of the Aggies early in the second quarter.

Two plays later, Santiago busted loose for a run of more than 50 yards.

At the end of the run, as he shook off a number of tacklers, Santiago was hit from behind and fumbled.

Davis jumped on the ball and UND never recovered.

UND dropped to 1-4, with Northern Colorado coming to the Alerus Center next weekend. UC Davis improved to 3-2.

"We're going to fight," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "The vision for our program hasn't changed one bit. We care about our guys, and we have to fight. The easy thing to do is lay down and we aren't going to be a program that does that."

Davis quarterback Jake Maier finished 33-for-38 passing for 415 yards and four touchdowns, while Doss ended with 199 yards and a touchdown.

UND had two backs eclipse 100 yards in Santiago (170) and Oliveira (107). UND quarterback Keaton Studsrud threw for just 157 yards on 13-for-25 passing with one interception.

UC Davis 48,

UND 24

UND 10 7 0 7 --24

UCD 21 17 3 7 --48

UCD—C.J. Spencer 5 run (Max O'Rourke kick)

UND—John Santiago 81 run (Reid Taubenheim kick)

UCD—Keelan Doss 65 pass from Jake Maier (O'Rourke kick)

UCD—Wesley Preece 3 pass from Maier (O'Rourke kick)

UND—Taubenheim 31 field goal

UCD—Justin Williams 2 run (O'Rourke kick)

UCD—Preece 15 pass from Maier (O'Rourke kick)

UND—Keaton Studsrud 12 run (Taubenheim kick)

UCD—O'Rourke 20 field goal

UCD—O'Rourke 22 field goal

UCD—Preece 20 pass from Maier (O'Rourke kick)

UND—Hunter Pinke 36 pass from Studsrud (Taubenheim kick)