UC Davis rolls past UND in Big Sky Conference football

The win dropped to UND to 0-2 in the Big Sky Conference and 1-4 overall. Davis improved to 1-1 and 3-2.

UND started the season ranked in the top 10 of the FCS but the Hawks now have suffered three straight lopsided losses.

South Dakota beat UND 45-7 two weeks ago before Montana State rolled to a 49-21 win last week.

UND has been hit hard by injuries, losing three more starters Saturday night—including safety Cole Reyes, the Big Sky Conference preseason defensive player of the year. He made the trip but did not suit up.

UND now has lost 13 starters to injuries at various points this season. Tight end Luke Fiedler, linebacker Mason Bennett and receiver Noah Wanzek all were held out of the lineup against UC Davis.

UND returns home to play Northern Colorado on Saturday in the Hawks' homecoming game.