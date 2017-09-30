SOCCER: Late goals lift Dynamo past Minnesota United

The victory allowed Houston (11-10-10, 43 points in 31 matches) to leapfrog Texas rival FC Dallas into the sixth and final playoff position in the Western Conference.

Elis, who had two goals in the final six minutes of the Dynamo's 3-3 tie on Wednesday with Los Angeles, got Houston on the board against Minnesota United in the 69th minute.

Elis ran to the back post sandwiched between Loons defenders Francisco Calvo and Marc Burch and jumped to head a perfect pass from Sanchez past Minnesota United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Elis, a Honduran national nicknamed La Panterina, ran to the near side and donned a panther mask while dancing, a display that resulted in a yellow card.

Houston all but put away the game when Elis' Honduran countryman Quioto headed in a goal in the 85th minute, again on an assist by Sanchez.

The Loons (9-16-5, 32 points with four matches remaining) had a franchise-best two-game winning streak snapped.

Minnesota did little offensively throughout the match, managing just eight shots with only two of those on target.

One of those on goal was by Sammy Nicholson, whose curving kick from 25 yards one minute into second-half stoppage time beat Houston goalkeeper Tyler Deric to the far post and cut the Dynamo's lead to 2-1.