Romine does it all as Tigers defeat Twins

Romine became the first player since Detroit's Shane Halter in 2000 to accomplish the feat. He also had a hit and a walk in the game as Tigers starter Buck Farmer (5-5) pitched five innings with one run allowed.

Shane Greene pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save.

Minnesota's Aaron Slegers (0-1) gave up three runs—two earned—in 4 1/3 innings for his first major league decision. The Twins were already set as the second wild card in the American League and it was determined earlier in the day they will face the New York Yankees in Tuesday's wild-card game.

With no playoff implications and possible rain threatening Sunday's regular-season finale, Romine's quest to play all nine positions in a game became the focus of Saturday. Romine joined Halter, Texas' Scott Sheldon (Sept. 6, 2000), Minnesota's Cesar Tovar (1968) and Bert Campaneris (1965) of the Kansas City Athletics as major leaguers to play all nine positions in a game.

Romine started in left field and worked his way around the outfield before heading to the infield. He played catcher for the first time in his major league career in the seventh inning. Romine, whose brother is a catcher for New York, had played every position except catcher this season. He was behind the plate for four batters and was charged with a passed ball.

Starting the eighth inning on the mound, Romine retired Twins slugger Miguel Sano on a groundout before finishing the game at first base. He recorded five putouts in the game.

Minnesota struck first when Farmer walked in a run in the first inning. He walked two batters in the inning, including Max Kepler with the bases loaded.

Farmer wouldn't let the Twins gain much traction the rest of the way. He allowed a baserunner in each of his five innings, but no runner reached second the final four innings, with two hits and two walks scattered throughout.

Detroit pieced together some offense thanks to sloppy play by the Minnesota defense.

Efren Navarro reached on an error in the second. Navarro then scored as Minnesota missed turning a double play.

In the fifth, another missed double play led to two runs. JaCoby Jones reached on the fielder's choice and came around to score as Eddie Rosario's throw from left field was late and high to catcher Jason Castro on Jeimer Candelario's single to left.

Candelario went to second on the play as Castro was charged with an error on the throw to second. Candelario scored as Alex Presley hit a grounder to shortstop. Jorge Polanco fielded the ball and threw to Castro, who dropped the throw.

Slegers was making his third start of his rookie season and first since Sept. 6. He had pitched in just one game, two-third of an inning in relief on Sept. 17 between starts.

NOTES: Minnesota's Miguel Sano was in the starting lineup for the first time since Aug. 19 after missing 38 games with a left shin stress reaction. Sano started at DH and was 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. ... Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera was out of the lineup for the seventh straight game and he won't play the remainder of the season with a herniated disk in his back. ... Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was Detroit's catcher in 2000 when Shane Halter played all nine positions in a game. ... Twins manager Paul Molitor made the decision that Bartolo Colon (6-14, 6.72 ERA) will start the regular-season finale on Sunday. Colon is 4-6 with a 5.50 ERA in 14 starts for Minnesota. Detroit will close with RHP Anibal Sanchez (3-6, 6.46).