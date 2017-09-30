Saturday's local clipboard

Mason Thingvold finished with five saves in goal for Red River.

"I felt like we controlled the game pretty well, but we gave up a free kick in a dangerous position on the field that they capitalized on," said Red River coach Luke Glasoe. "We had some chances that we should have done better with but hung in there and it worked out in the end that we were able to be awarded a penalty kick in the remaining seconds of the game and Pat Janes came up big for us when it mattered."

Packers blank Knights: West Fargo blanked Grand Forks Central 3-0 on Saturday. Sabiti Morisho, Enoch Gertej and Lucas Simon scored for the Packers.

Nicholas Dohman finished with 17 saves in goal for Central.

Wave fall to Hibbing: Hibbing's Carson Monnier scored in the 66th minute to lead his team to a 1-0 win over East Grand Forks Senior High on Saturday. Drew Kallock recorded 10 saves in goal for the Wave.

Girls soccer

Senior High still undefeated: East Grand Forks Senior High downed Hibbing-Chisholm 4-1 in a home soccer match on Saturday.

Freshman Chloe Torgerson notched a hat trick for Senior High, with assists by Chelsey Afshari, Grace Beck and Brooke Filipi.

"Chloe did a great job breaking the back line today so it was nice to see her get a hat trick," Senior High coach Jessica Bina said.

Senior High improved to 12-0.