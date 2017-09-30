McFeely: Ol' reliable Urzendowski makes some noise for Bison

And then a game like Saturday, Sept. 30, happens and Bison football fans remember just how good—and important—the senior from Omaha, Neb., has been to the program for the last four seasons.

Missouri State decided it was going to live or die by stopping NDSU's running game—it died, by the score of 38-11—and Urzendowski was there to give quarterback Easton Stick a dependable and dangerous option. Urzendowski finished with six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, reminding everyone that you can't sleep on the Bison's passing game.

He did a little bit of everything on this day, taking advantage of man coverage to make a couple of spectacular diving sideline grabs while also showing off his wheels to score on a 26-yard strike on which he broke wide open.

"He gets open. He's much faster than people think. He's much stronger than people think," Bison coach Chris Klieman said. "He's the smartest kid as far as knowing how to attack somebody's leverage. He made a couple catches on the sideline that were just phenomenal. ... He's made catches, you guys have seen it for four years here, where you think 'How in the heck did he make that catch, nobody makes that catch.' RJ's really a very confident guy and obviously RJ and Easton have a really great rapport."

And he can block, as he showed along the sideline on Lance Dunn's 44-yard TD sprint in the third quarter. Urzendowski stuck with a block on a defensive back seemingly forever as Dunn ran past to the end zone. The 6-foot, 200-pounder might get an honorary spot on the offensive line after that effort.

"It was those guys that sprang it loose," Urzendowski chuckled, "so they get most of the kudos on that type of stuff."

Urzendowski's six catches were the most he had since his freshman season of 2014, when he had seven against Western Illinois. His stats are never in the ballpark of more heralded receivers like Jake Wieneke of South Dakota State. Urzendowski is more of a three- or four-catch guy. A big day is five catches.

Of course, those catches are often memorable if not unforgettable. Urzendowski made the diving, game-winning TD catch against SDSU in the playoffs in 2014 and followed it with two huge receptions on the clutch drive in the national title game against Illinois State. It's often more quality than quantity with RJ.

But the Bison knew the opportunity to use Urzendowski was going to be there against Missouri State. The Bears stacked the line of scrimmage to stop NDSU's from running, daring the Bison offense to throw the ball. Stick did, extremely effectively, and often to Urzendowski, who was left with one-on-one matchups.

"We saw some things we could take advantage of," Urzendowski said. "They were playing some man to the back side of things and if you're not good enough to win one on ones you're not good enough to play in this league."

This should make Bison fans breathe a little easier. If there was one area where NDSU had to improve from last season, it was in the passing game. It looks like Stick has gotten sharper and that might give the offense some options when needed.

"RJ's a great receiver," Klieman said. "He's not a role player, he's not a good player, he's an all-league great receiver."

He sure looked like it Saturday.