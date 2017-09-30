After two steps, head coach Chris Klieman gave senior linebacker Nick DeLuca a fist bump.

The significance: North Dakota State University had its best defensive player back from a knee injury.

The saga that started a couple of days before the Eastern Washington game three weeks ago was finally over. DeLuca wasn't listed as the starter during the week and it was questionable even during pre-game warmups if he was going to play.

At least that was the official designation. The DeLuca Designation had other thoughts. It would have taken more than a coach or trainer saying you're not ready to go.

"Yeah, especially after last season being out almost the whole year," DeLuca said. "I really had the will to want to play."

DeLuca said he felt a step slow at times but you never would have known it. He was around the ball all day and the Bison opened Missouri Valley Football Conference play with a 38-11 victory over Missouri State before 18,892 fans Saturday, Sept. 30, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

The significance: No. 49 was back on his playground.

"I know one thing if you ask our guys, it's a big lift when No. 49 is playing," said head coach Chris Klieman. "I was just excited for him. To get your whole senior year taken away after playing a couple of games and to think it could happen again. What he has gone through, everybody felt awful for him."

After the game, everybody was feeling awful for linebacker Dan Marlette, who injured his knee covering a kickoff. Klieman didn't know the severity of it immediately after the game, but the junior had just asserted himself as a starter this season and now this.

It forced the Bison to play DeLuca more than they wanted. The theory, DeLuca said, is his injured meniscus will need to be attended to for a couple of more weeks with what he called "pain management." That would be probably mean constant icing and less strenuous work in practice during the week.

He had nine tackles with the notable one a fourth-and-goal stop from the 1-yard line after he and safety Robbie Grimsley combined to stop MSU quarterback Peyton Huslig for a one-yard loss.

"It's always nice to have that experience playing in front of you and around you," Grimsley said. "You know he's out there and you know he's going to make plays for us. He's going to do his job and we have to make sure we do our job."

The safeties did that with three interceptions—one each by Grimsley, Tre Dempsey and James Hendricks. It wasn't a perfect day for the defense. At one point, the Bears ran 22 of the game's 23 plays and had a solid time of possession edge at halftime.

"Personally I think we had them on their heels," said Bears head coach Dave Steckel.

Klieman said the Bison coaches "challenged the guys" saying he didn't think his team was playing their best football. Whatever adjustments or words were said during the break worked in the second half.

Missouri State couldn't get the bus started fast enough.

Of the Bears' five second-half possessions, three were three-and-outs and another ended after five plays with Grimsley's interception.

"We can't make the mistakes we did in the second half and compete with them," Steckel said.

Not many teams in the FCS can. Not with DeLuca back in the mix.