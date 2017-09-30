UND blows past Eastern Washington for 17th straight home win

Then, he saw the attendance.

"We got 1,269? On a Saturday? At 11 a.m.?" Pryor said.

Yes, when the UND volleyball team keeps delivering, the fans will come out at any time of day.

The Fighting Hawks swept Eastern Washington to win their 17th consecutive match at home. They've won 32 consecutive sets in The Betty, too. Both streaks date back to last season.

On Saturday morning, UND steamrolled the Eagles with remarkable efficiency.

UND didn't make a single attack error in the second set and only had seven for the match.

Senior Faith Dooley had nine kills and no errors. Ashley Brueggeman had seven kills and no errors. And Sydney Griffin had 26 assists and three kills for UND, which improved to 19-2 overall this season and 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference.

"I think, definitely, the home crowd plays a big factor in our wins here," Dooley said. "The crowd adds another 1,000 players to our team."

UND hasn't lost a set at home since Nov. 5, 2016, when it beat Idaho 3-1. It hasn't lost a match at home in more than a calendar year. Texas Tech of the Big 12 was the last opposing team to win in The Betty on Sept. 3, 2016.

"We're feeding off the crowd energy," said Pryor, whose team hopes to win the Big Sky regular-season title and host the postseason tournament for the second straight year. "I think our kids understand that we've only got a certain number of opportunities to be at home. They are adult enough to know, 'Hey, games can't be wasted.' I think they value them."

Pryor acknowledged that UND's streak of sets won at home is rare.

"That's probably going to (end) at some point, it's the nature of the beast," said Pryor, whose team has won 14 straight against Big Sky teams dating back to last season. "It almost happened the other night. A lot of it is understanding that we're trying to be built for November. We have to conserve as much as we can. We have a little more energy and a little less of that laissez-faire attitude."

UND is on the road for the next two weeks before returning home on Oct. 19 against Idaho State.

"We don't talk about our winning streak or record," Dooley said. "We take it day by day. We think of it as 34 mini-seasons."