Q & A with UND linebacker Jake Rastas

Q. As a Packers fan, who was your favorite player?

A. I think one of my favorites growing up was Nick Collins. I liked the way he hit.

Q. You and UND safety Jordan Canaday are both from New Berlin, Wis. How well do you know each other?

A. I've been playing with him since fifth grade. We were in track, on a 4-by-400 team together. He's been one of my best friends since I was a kid. It's nice to have him here with me.

Q. How did you end up at UND?

A. I was offered a preferred walk-on spot at the beginning (of my senior high school season). I wanted to see what kind of offers I would get, and I put it to the side. I talked to the (Wisconsin) Badgers a little bit, but that didn't work out and had only Division II offers. I texted Danny Freund a week before signing day to see if that walk-on offer was still there. He said it's yours if you want it, so I committed a week before signing day after deciding between Whitewater in Wisconsin or UND. I'm happy I chose here.

Q. With a string of injuries at inside linebacker, you were thrust into the starting role quickly in 2017. How has it gone?

A. When I first went in, there was some doubt creeping in, like, am I ready? But the defensive line guys have been really supportive. The biggest thing that helped me adapt to being the starter was guys like Tank Harris and leaders like that accepting me. It was very intimidating at first.

Q. Do you feel you've improved as the weeks go by?

A. I feel like my progression, and you can see it on film, is getting better and better. We have a lot of guys having to step up. We're a young team, and we need guys to get experience and become better. I see that in myself.

Q. How important is the game against UC Davis?

A. I feel like this is a must-win. Going 0-2 in the Big Sky would really break us down. I think we're ready for this week. All it takes is one win. I think we're ready.