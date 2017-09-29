Green Wave hold off Thief River Falls for section win

Carter Beck hit Jake Hjelle on a 72-yard scoring strike the second quarter and Beck scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter for the Wave.

"I don't think either team would say it was a clean game," said Senior High coach Ryan Kasowski. "But anytime you can get a win like that, it's big for your team.

"We were forced to throw the ball and we were happy with the success we had. Thief River loaded the box against us. We made the plays and it was nice to see. And we had big defensive stops at the end of the game."

Senior High threw for 183 yards. Hjelle caught two of Beck's five completions for 111 yards.

Thief River Falls received 124 rushing yards from Josh Bernier and Connor Swanson scored on a fumble recovery for the Prowlers.

Fargo Davies 35,

GF Red River 0

Grand Forks Red River dropped to 0-6 on the season after falling to Fargo Davies in an Eastern Dakota Conference game.

"It was the same old story," said Red River coach Vyrn Muir. "We hung around but couldn't do enough to get into the end zone. And we gave up some big plays."