Friday's local clipboard

The Hornets scored two goals in the first half to take control.

Sacramento State also outshot UND 27-12 and had a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks.

"We played some good soccer," UND coach Chris Logan said. "(We) hit the post, forced some incredible saves from their goalkeeper and always believed we could find a way back. As a staff we couldn't be prouder of the effort and dedication."

UND dropped to 2-1 in the Big Sky and 4-4-3 overall.

UND plays at Northern Arizona on Sunday.

Hockey

Moose top Wild in The Ralph: The Manitoba Moose beat the Iowa Wild 3-2 on Friday night in preseason American Hockey League action in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The Moose, the top minor-league affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, scored twice in the final 2 minutes, 22 seconds to get the win. Buddy Robinson, who played college hockey at Lake Superior State, scored the game-winning goal for the Moose.

Former Notre Dame forward Mario Lucia, the son of Minnesota coach Don Lucia, scored both goals for the Iowa Wild.