Lynx fall to Sparks in Game 3, now down 2-1 in WNBA Finals

The Sparks lead the best-of-five series 2-1. The teams will face off Sunday evening, Oct. 1, at Staples Center for Game 4. A decisive Game 5, if necessary, would be played Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Ogwumike also had 10 rebounds for the Sparks. Chelsea Gray scored 14 points and Candace Parker contributed 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocked shots.

Maya Moore scored 16 points, making 6 of 9 shots from the field, to lead the Lynx. Sylvia Fowles had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds while making 7 of 9 shots from the floor.

The series has been marked by strong first quarters. The winner of each game has been the team who lead after the first quarter.

The Sparks established the early lead in Game 3 and ended the first quarter up 17-8.

Ogwumike scored the first six points for the Sparks and Los Angeles clamped down defensively on Minnesota in the first 10 minutes.

In the second quarter, foul trouble plagued both teams. Moore and Ogwumike both were hit with their third foul in the quarter.

The Lynx tried to chip away at the early lead but struggled to score, shooting only 31 percent (9 of 29) from the field in the first half.

The Lynx did grab a quick six points after a Sparks timeout with back-to-back 3-pointers by Renee Montgomery and Alexis Jones, but Los Angeles answered with a 17-foot pullup jump shot by Odyssey Sims and an 18-foot pullup jump shot by Gray.

The Sparks had six turnovers in the second quarter but still led 32-26 at intermission.

The Lynx continued to battle, with Moore making a 16-foot pullup and Jones a 23-foot 3-point jumper to keep Minnesota within 56-48 by the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Lynx closed to 58-57 with 6:56 left, but the Sparks were able to hold on in the final minutes.

NOTES: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles, the 2017 WNBA MVP, headlines the 2017 All-WNBA first team after receiving 39 of 40 votes. ... The Sparks had three players named to All-WNBA teams—F/C Candace Parker on the first team, and F Nneka Ogwumike and G Chelsea Gray on the second team. ... Minnesota's 13 finals wins remain the most of any WNBA team, with Detroit and Phoenix following with 10 wins and the Sparks their ninth finals win on Sunday. ... Game 2 on Monday was the first Sparks loss since Aug. 13 in New York.