After United was minus-12 in goal differential in an 0-3-1 opening month of March, critics were calling the expansion franchise one of the worst ever and never would have bet it would even be on the fringes of the playoff picture in the final stretch.

"At the beginning of the season, for sure not," Loons captain Francisco Calvo acknowledged Thursday, Sept. 28.

But here are the Loons: 3-1-1 in their past five games heading into their road game Saturday night, Sept. 30, against the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium. Minnesota (9-15-5) wants to slice the playoff hopes of Houston (10-10-10), which now stand at 65 percent.

While holding onto their own sliver of hope, Minnesota has made a routine of wounding the playoff aspirations for others. Riding their first consecutive wins as a startup club, recent Loons victories have dealt blows to the playoff bids for Montreal (now at 4 percent) and Dallas (down to 61).

Then there's an upcoming revenge game. After getting dismantled 6-1 by fellow expansion franchise Atlanta United in the snowy home opener in March, those teams will meet again Tuesday at Mercedez-Benz Stadium. Atlanta and coach Tata Martino have clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

"I want to beat those guys so bad," Calvo said. "I think in this league it's weird because the league or the media gives more (credit) to other teams. They are a good team, and they have a really good coach, but I think we can beat any team in this league."

There's a big-picture view propelling Heath's statement that "everything" is on the line.

"We are already down the road of working out what we need for next year to make us better," he said. "What I see between now and the end of the season and what I've seen this season will determine the fate of a lot of people. We've got everything to play for."