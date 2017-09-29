UND football GAMEDAY

Sept. 23—Montana State 49, UND 21

Today—at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Oct. 7—Northern Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 14—at Montana, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21—Sacramento State, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 28—at Portland State, 6 p.m.

Nov. 4—at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11—Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

UC Davis

San Diego State 38, UC Davis 17

UC Davis 35, San Diego 7

UC Davis 37, Portland State 14

Weber State 41, UC Davis 3

Today—North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Oct. 7—Eastern Washington

Oct. 21—at Northern Arizona

Oct. 28—Cal Poly

Nov. 4—at Idaho State

Nov. 11—Southern Utah

Nov. 18—at Sacramento State

The statistics

2017 leaders

UND

Passing

Keaton Studsrud 61-108-3, 728 yards, 4 TDs

Brad Heidlebaugh 3-12-0, 40 yards

Andrew Zimmerman 0-2-0

Rushing

Brady Oliveira 33-227, TD

John Santiago 41-177, TD

Keaton Studsrud 27-47

James Johannesson 12-40, TD

Receiving

Noah Wanzek 16-216, 2 TDs

Demun Mercer 16-198

Travis Toivonen 15-184, TD

Luke Fiedler 4-34, TD

Alex Cloyd 3-45

Izzy Adeoti 3-18

John Santiago 2-29

Brady Oliveira 2-14

James Johannesson 1-22

Defense

Jake Disterhaupt 40 tackles, INT

Chuck Flowers 30 tackles

Cole Reyes 25 tackles

Jake Rastas 21 tackles

Tanner Palmborg 20 tackles, 2 sacks

Tamas Stewart 18 tackles

Mason Bennett 16 tackles, 2 sacks

Jade Lawrence 16 tackles, sack

Torrey Hunt 15 tackles

UC Davis

Passing

Jake Maier 92-136-5, 1,270 yards, 8 TDs

Brock Dale 3-7-0, 33 yards

C.J. Spencer 0-1-0

Rushing

J. Williams 36-132, 2 TDs

Namane Modise 32-102

M. Layton 16-58

Aaron Moore 7-46

Tehran Thomas 6-29

C.J. Spencer 11-23, TD

Receiving

Keelan Doss 30-463, 3 TDs

Wesley Preece 12-222, TD

Aaron Moore 11-150, 2 TD

J. Williams 8-95

L. Montgomery 8-71, TD

Marcus Cummins 6-65

Defense

Nas Anesi 24 tackles

Vincent White 23 tackles

K. Culberson 22 tackles

Ryan Bua 21 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries

Ryan Parenteau 19 tackles

Erron Duncan 18 tackles

J. Franklin 14 tackles

Isiah Olave 13 tackles

Erik Holmer 12 tackles

The edge

Offense (UND)

The UND offense has been out of sync for at least two weeks. Like all aspects of the injury-riddled Fighting Hawks, the offense has been slowed by injuries up front. UND's injured starting offensive linemen (Demon Taylor, A.J. Stockwell and Mat Cox) likely aren't returning to health this week, but the progression of freshmen left guard Ryan Tobin and left tackle Noah Mortel should continue as the two gain more experience. Davis, meanwhile, struggles to run the football but has a potent quick-strike passing game that is ranked seventh in the country, led by wide receiver Keelan Doss, who has 30 catches for 463 yards and three scores. UND's corners can't provide the same deep cushion they have at many points this season or the Aggies will be able to march the ball.

Defense (UC Davis)

Neither defense has a ton to brag about right now. Davis was crushed last week against Weber State (41-3) but UND has given up more than 45 points on back-to-back occasions. Davis quarterback Jake Maier is athletic but not close to the realm of Montana State's Chris Murray or South Dakota's Chris Streveler, so perhaps this matchup plays more into UND's favor than the past two weeks. The biggest problem for the Fighting Hawks defense has been the ability to stop the run, hampered by a depleted inside linebacking group. The good news for UND there is Davis hasn't run the ball effectively yet this season. The bad news for UND is star safety Cole Reyes hasn't practiced this week and is questionable for the Davis game.

Special teams (UND)

UND punt and kick returner John Santiago is one of the best in the country and dangerous every time he touches the ball. The Aggies, on the other hand, can boast a rare feat earlier this year in a win over Portland State. Against PSU, Davis blocked two punts and returned both for touchdowns. That could be a concern for the Fighting Hawks, who allowed a blocked kick last week. UND's kickoff game is also a concern. Reid Taubenheim has been battling injuries and hasn't been able to put the ball into the end zone. UND also might not be interested in attempting long field goals this week.

The picks

Tom

UND 24, UC Davis 21: UND isn't getting any healthier but Davis isn't as tough as South Dakota or even Montana State.

North Dakota State 45, Missouri State 6: The Herd's schedule does get tougher eventually.

Minnesota 28, Maryland 10: P.J. Fleck doesn't need to Fear the Turtle.

Vikings 31, Lions 24: Morning Bloody Mary's in Minneapolis will be mixed with Case Keenum Kool-Aid.

Wayne

UND 20, UC Davis 17: No where to go but up for UND. The journey might as well start today.

North Dakota State 52, Missouri State 0: No drama. No contest.

Minnesota 40, Maryland 24: Accidently gave you a heads-up last week on this pick. This week, it looks like the Gophers will win by an even larger spread.

Vikings 27, Detroit 24: Somehow, I've bought into the Case Keenum/Vikings hype. I know, it will cost me later in the season. It always does.