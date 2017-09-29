Search
    UND football GAMEDAY

    By Grand Forks General Sports Today at 9:08 p.m.

    The schedule

    UND

    Aug. 31—Utah 37, UND 16

    Sept. 9—UND 34, Missouri State 0

    Sept. 16—South Dakota 45, UND 7

    Sept. 23—Montana State 49, UND 21

    Today—at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

    Oct. 7—Northern Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

    Oct. 14—at Montana, 2 p.m.

    Oct. 21—Sacramento State, 12:30 p.m.

    Oct. 28—at Portland State, 6 p.m.

    Nov. 4—at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.

    Nov. 11—Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

    UC Davis

    San Diego State 38, UC Davis 17

    UC Davis 35, San Diego 7

    UC Davis 37, Portland State 14

    Weber State 41, UC Davis 3

    Today—North Dakota, 8 p.m.

    Oct. 7—Eastern Washington

    Oct. 21—at Northern Arizona

    Oct. 28—Cal Poly

    Nov. 4—at Idaho State

    Nov. 11—Southern Utah

    Nov. 18—at Sacramento State

    The statistics

    2017 leaders

    UND

    Passing

    Keaton Studsrud 61-108-3, 728 yards, 4 TDs

    Brad Heidlebaugh 3-12-0, 40 yards

    Andrew Zimmerman 0-2-0

    Rushing

    Brady Oliveira 33-227, TD

    John Santiago 41-177, TD

    Keaton Studsrud 27-47

    James Johannesson 12-40, TD

    Receiving

    Noah Wanzek 16-216, 2 TDs

    Demun Mercer 16-198

    Travis Toivonen 15-184, TD

    Luke Fiedler 4-34, TD

    Alex Cloyd 3-45

    Izzy Adeoti 3-18

    John Santiago 2-29

    Brady Oliveira 2-14

    James Johannesson 1-22

    Defense

    Jake Disterhaupt 40 tackles, INT

    Chuck Flowers 30 tackles

    Cole Reyes 25 tackles

    Jake Rastas 21 tackles

    Tanner Palmborg 20 tackles, 2 sacks

    Tamas Stewart 18 tackles

    Mason Bennett 16 tackles, 2 sacks

    Jade Lawrence 16 tackles, sack

    Torrey Hunt 15 tackles

    UC Davis

    Passing

    Jake Maier 92-136-5, 1,270 yards, 8 TDs

    Brock Dale 3-7-0, 33 yards

    C.J. Spencer 0-1-0

    Rushing

    J. Williams 36-132, 2 TDs

    Namane Modise 32-102

    M. Layton 16-58

    Aaron Moore 7-46

    Tehran Thomas 6-29

    C.J. Spencer 11-23, TD

    Receiving

    Keelan Doss 30-463, 3 TDs

    Wesley Preece 12-222, TD

    Aaron Moore 11-150, 2 TD

    J. Williams 8-95

    L. Montgomery 8-71, TD

    Marcus Cummins 6-65

    Defense

    Nas Anesi 24 tackles

    Vincent White 23 tackles

    K. Culberson 22 tackles

    Ryan Bua 21 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries

    Ryan Parenteau 19 tackles

    Erron Duncan 18 tackles

    J. Franklin 14 tackles

    Isiah Olave 13 tackles

    Erik Holmer 12 tackles

    The edge

    Offense (UND)

    The UND offense has been out of sync for at least two weeks. Like all aspects of the injury-riddled Fighting Hawks, the offense has been slowed by injuries up front. UND's injured starting offensive linemen (Demon Taylor, A.J. Stockwell and Mat Cox) likely aren't returning to health this week, but the progression of freshmen left guard Ryan Tobin and left tackle Noah Mortel should continue as the two gain more experience. Davis, meanwhile, struggles to run the football but has a potent quick-strike passing game that is ranked seventh in the country, led by wide receiver Keelan Doss, who has 30 catches for 463 yards and three scores. UND's corners can't provide the same deep cushion they have at many points this season or the Aggies will be able to march the ball.

    Defense (UC Davis)

    Neither defense has a ton to brag about right now. Davis was crushed last week against Weber State (41-3) but UND has given up more than 45 points on back-to-back occasions. Davis quarterback Jake Maier is athletic but not close to the realm of Montana State's Chris Murray or South Dakota's Chris Streveler, so perhaps this matchup plays more into UND's favor than the past two weeks. The biggest problem for the Fighting Hawks defense has been the ability to stop the run, hampered by a depleted inside linebacking group. The good news for UND there is Davis hasn't run the ball effectively yet this season. The bad news for UND is star safety Cole Reyes hasn't practiced this week and is questionable for the Davis game.

    Special teams (UND)

    UND punt and kick returner John Santiago is one of the best in the country and dangerous every time he touches the ball. The Aggies, on the other hand, can boast a rare feat earlier this year in a win over Portland State. Against PSU, Davis blocked two punts and returned both for touchdowns. That could be a concern for the Fighting Hawks, who allowed a blocked kick last week. UND's kickoff game is also a concern. Reid Taubenheim has been battling injuries and hasn't been able to put the ball into the end zone. UND also might not be interested in attempting long field goals this week.

    The picks

    Tom

    UND 24, UC Davis 21: UND isn't getting any healthier but Davis isn't as tough as South Dakota or even Montana State.

    North Dakota State 45, Missouri State 6: The Herd's schedule does get tougher eventually.

    Minnesota 28, Maryland 10: P.J. Fleck doesn't need to Fear the Turtle.

    Vikings 31, Lions 24: Morning Bloody Mary's in Minneapolis will be mixed with Case Keenum Kool-Aid.

    Wayne

    UND 20, UC Davis 17: No where to go but up for UND. The journey might as well start today.

    North Dakota State 52, Missouri State 0: No drama. No contest.

    Minnesota 40, Maryland 24: Accidently gave you a heads-up last week on this pick. This week, it looks like the Gophers will win by an even larger spread.

    Vikings 27, Detroit 24: Somehow, I've bought into the Case Keenum/Vikings hype. I know, it will cost me later in the season. It always does.

