Thursday's local clipboard

Breanna Olson, Brooke Filipi, Grace Beck and Tiffany Hanson scored for the Wave, while Kenzie Whalen finished with eight saves in goal.

"It was a real back and forth game," said Senior High coach Jessica Bina. "Most of the game was played in the midfield. We did a good job by getting up on top early. Fergus answered and really took it to us in the opening 10 minutes of the second half. Kenzie made some big saves to keep the zero on the board. That gives us some momentum and we were able to do just enough to put on a couple more."

Boys soccer

Red River, Shanley tie: Red River's Maxx Andrade scored at 50 minutes to help lead Grand Forks Red River to a 1-1 tie against Fargo Shanley on Thursday night.

"We played a quality first half but gave up a goal off a corner in the final seconds of the half, so going into the half down a goal instead of tied is tough," said Red River coach Luke Glasoe. "We came out in the second half and played extremely well with a great goal by Andrade to tie it up. Our team played well and were able to get a tie against a good team."

Central downed by Davies: Fargo Davies received a goal from Jack Olson at 72 minutes to lead the Eagles past Grand Forks Central 2-1 on Thursday.

Mason Macias scored for Central.