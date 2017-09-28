UND beats Idaho to win 16th straight at home

"They didn't want to go four (sets)," Pryor said.

At this point, it must be easy for Pryor to spot that mentality in his team.

UND has now won 29 straight sets at the Betty.

The Fighting Hawks held off the Vandals in the third set to grab a 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 win in Big Sky Conference play.

UND, which improved to 18-2, remains the NCAA wins leader. The Fighting Hawks also have won 16 straight at home and haven't surrendered a single set in Grand Forks since Idaho did it Nov. 5, 2016.

"I think it does help keep us fresh a little bit," Pryor said of the sweeps. "It's going to help save our legs. It's going to help us in October and November."

UND's Tamara Merseli, who had a team-high 14 kills, credited the Betty fans for the home sweeps. UND drew 1,333 fans against Idaho.

"When we were down, they were clapping and helping us out," Merseli said. "That's a big part of this winning streak at the Betty."

Merseli was joined in double-figure kills by Faith Dooley (12) and Ashley Brueggeman (10). Sydney Griffin handed out 39 assists and Teodora Tepavac added 12 digs.

UND's only challenging moment came in the third set, down 16-11. The Fighting Hawks, though, rattled off the next five points thanks to the serving of Maggie Smith.

"I think we could have done better," said Merseli, a native of Belgrade, Serbia. "There were lots of ups and downs, but we fought as hard as we can."

UND remains home for Saturday's Big Sky Conference matchup with Eastern Washington at 11 a.m.

"We didn't have it in all aspects tonight, but we had it in enough and that's all that matters," Pryor said.