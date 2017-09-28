A case of mistaken identity

Former teammate Joe Belgarde got credit for Forest's work.

"I was a little mad when I first saw it,'' Forest said. "But it's nothing to get worried about. It was actually a little funny. Now everyone is calling me Joe Belgarde.''

Seems that Forest has a jersey problem. He started the season wearing No. 22. But that ended in the second game of the season when an opponent arm-tackled Forest.

"Cole's jersey was literally ripped off him,'' Red River coach Vyrn Muir said. "It was ripped from the shoulder to the hip. There was nothing left of it.''

Forest donned a junior-varsity uniform the team had along in case of such an emergency. It was No. 25, already worn on the varsity by Ethan Brandvold. And Brandvold was credited for most of Forest's carries in that game.

When Belgarde left the team, Forest took his No. 14. But the switch wasn't made on rosters opponents had. Hence the confusion with his on-field identity.

"I forgot to tell the stats and PA people about it,'' Muir said. "It required too much brain power for me, I guess.

"We've joked about Joe having a career night even though he wasn't there. Cole's taken it fine.''

Red River (0-5) looks for its first win in a 7:30 game tonight at Fargo Davies. The 2-3 Eagles have shown offensive explosiveness at times.

Muir said the Riders need to control the ball in order to keep the Eagles' offense off the field. We've run the ball well at times,'' Forest said. "Our passing game has been better. We just have to put it all together.''

In other Greater Grand Forks games today:

Fargo South (4-1) at

GF Central (2-3), 7 p.m.

South's Tanner Dubois (52-of-99, 1,007 yards) is the East Region's top passer. His top targets are Jamon Howard (12-381), Kaleb Johnson (11-279) and Tanner Beaton (18-255)

"They present some mismatches,'' Central coach Bill Lorenz said. ""We have to put pressure on the quarterback. Teams that haven't have been hurt by his throwing.''

Warroad (5-0) at

Polk Co. West (1-3), 7 p.m.

This is the first time in the four-year existence of the PCW co-op that the team has faced a Class AA team. And it's a good one.

Warroad is 5-0 and ranked 10th in this week's AA state poll. The Warriors have a strong 1-2 running punch in Spencer Musgrove and Dylan Cain.

"They like to run the ball,'' PCW coach Darrin Byklum said. "It seems like they like to power right at you.''

EGF Senior High (1-3) at

Thief River Falls (1-3), 6 p.m.

After totaling seven points in their first three games the Prowlers, under first-year head coach Bryce Lingen, had 20 in a 65-20 loss to Perham last week.

"They're starting to figure things out,'' EGF coach Ryan Kasowski said. "They put up 20 against a really good team. And we did some things well (in a 33-3 loss to Fergus Falls last week). We were in the red zone three times and except for a field goal we didn't score. You have to score when you get down there.''