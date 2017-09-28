Wave girls finally beaten

"I just want to encourage them and make sure everybody knows they did well,'' the East Grand Forks Senior High freshman said.

It didn't take long for Garrett to greet most of her teammates. The Green Wave had four of the top nine finishers and seven of the top 20 at the East Grand Forks Invitational.

That wasn't enough to extend their winning streak, however. It took a foreign team to be the first this season to beat the Wave at full strength, as Winnipeg St. Mary's Academy edged the Wave 32-35 for the title at Valley Golf Course.

On the boys' side, Senior High won its first meet of the season, scoring 45 points to edge runner-up Roseau by two.

Senior High has won five meets this season—two more than it won in the entire 2016 season.

"We thought we'd have a strong team,'' Garrett said. "Maybe we didn't think we'd get first all the time.''

Only one player graduated from last season's squad. The quality depth showed. Crookston's Katherine Geist won the race Thursday, followed by Garrett. St. Mary's Academy followed with the next three placers, but Senior High also had Lydia Floden (seventh), McKenna Langerud (eighth) and McKenna Garrett (ninth) in the top 10.

"With our top eight runners back from last year, I figured we'd be competitive,'' Wave coach Kirk Misialek said. "And I think we've exceeded our expectations. It's not just the winning; the times these girls are better than they were running last year.''

Senior High's boys team was led by Cole Nowacki. He edged Crookston's Ben Andringa by less than a second (17:10.1 to 17:11.0) for first place. Tyson Mahar finished third and Jonathan Krueger fourth for the Wave.

"Ben and Cole train together,'' Misialek said. "They go back and forth, but it's not usually that close between them. They wouldn't be as good without having each other to train with.''

McDonald Dawson was 15th for the Wave. But the big runner for the Wave was Adam Johnson, who finished 28th. "We were missing one of our regular runners,'' Misialek said. "Adam usually runs in junior high meets. We moved him up and he did a nice job. And we were tough at the top of our lineup.''