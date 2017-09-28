The University of Minnesota, where Pitino's son Richard has righted a lilting ship, has some thinking to do.

Will the U save a courtside seat for their young coach's besmirched father, welcome him to wander the new team offices and enjoy having a shadow head coach with two national titles under his belt? Or would Rick Pitino's presence in Dinkytown be akin to Dennis Hopper showing up drunk to the big Hickory game?

It's a tough one, and one Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle can't really start contemplating until the smoke clears on the federal indictments that came down Wednesday after a long sting operation that resulted in the arrests of four Division I assistant coaches and a top Adidas executive. But rest assured, he will.

The name Pitino isn't mentioned in the indictments unsealed Wednesday, but no one had to bring Lt. Columbo to connect the dots between Louisville and a charge that a public research institution in Kentucky with an enrollment of "approximately 22,640" — why, that was Louisville's enrollment in 2016! — helped funnel $100,000 through Adidas to the family of a recruit who decided, no doubt after praying on it, to attend Louisville.

There is no connection between this tawdry business and Richard Pitino or the Gophers, and maybe it's best left that way. Gophers basketball has had its share of embarrassments over the years and doesn't really need to absorb the miasma emanating from someone else's flaming swamp. Hours after the indictments, Rick Pitino was all but fired as Louisville's head coach; placed on unpaid leave because athletics director Tom Jurich wouldn't fire him. So, the school's interim president placed Jurich on paid leave. Their dismissals are expected to become official at the next meeting of Louisville's board of trustees on Oct. 19.

After an ugly season on and off the court in 2015-16, the Gophers rebounded to make the NCAA tournament while staying in class and out of trouble in 2016-17. Big Ten coach of the year Richard Pitino returns the conference defensive player of the year (Reggie Lynch), an all-conference freshman (Amir Coffey) and first-team guard (Nate Mason) from a team that went 24-10 last season.

A wise old man from a movie once said the way you feel about your family is a complicated thing, and no truer words have been put into an actor's mouth. While Rick Pitino's indiscretions have not been strictly professional — he acknowledged being blackmailed by the wife of a colleague with whom he had an affair in 2003 — no school has the right to get between a father and his son. The issue is whether the U wants to be associated with anything that apparently has gone down at Louisville the past few years.

The elder Pitino already was suspended for five ACC games this season because the NCAA, and Louisville itself, determined the program was entertaining recruits with strippers. He was insulated enough to plead credible ignorance of that one — at least for the NCAA — but it might be harder this time because the FBI is involved and he already has been identified as the "Coach-2" who helped facilitate payment to the recruit's family.

If Rick Pitino were to be directly implicated in what might be the mother of all college basketball scandals, legally or by the NCAA, it might be more than just awkward to have him around Williams Arena.

