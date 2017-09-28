Adrian Peterson held out of Saints' practice

Peterson rushed nine times for 33 yards in New Orleans' 34-13 romp over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player with Minnesota has rushed for 77 yards total and just 3.3 yards per carry this season.

Should Peterson sit out the Saints' game against the Miami Dolphins (1-1) in London on Sunday, Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara likely would receive an additional boost in their respective workloads.