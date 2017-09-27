31 straight

That may be so. But Red River does continue to win. The Roughriders improved to 8-0 and locked up the No. 1 seed in next week's East Region tournament with a 6-3 win against Grand Forks Central on Wednesday. Central, 7-1 after suffering its first defeat, will be the No. 2 seed. Both teams finish their regular season with duals today.

The dual win was the 31st straight in the intracity rivalry for Red River. Central's last win against Red River was in the 1997 state championship, with a Knights team coached by current Riders coach Greg LaDouceur and current Central coach Max Weisser then a seventh-grader and playing for Central.

Central isn't the only team that has struggled to beat Red River since 1997. The Roughriders have won 18 of the last 19 state championships and have lost only three duals—all to Fargo South—in that span. But LaDouceur said he considered his team the underdog Wednesday.

"On paper, we probably weren't supposed to win, based on all the kids Central had back from last year after we graduated a bunch of seniors,'' LaDouceur said.

"We don't have that top-end 1-2-3 punch we've had. What we have is quality depth. We battled today and won some key spots. For the way they competed, I couldn't be prouder of our kids.''

Red River took a quick 2-0 lead after winning the first two doubles matches. "That gave the singles players a little confidence,'' LaDouceur said.

Johnson won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Simon Murphy to win at No. 1 doubles. Red River's other wins came from Murphy at No. 3 singles, Gavin Loscheider at No. 4 singles, Stefan Curic at No. 5 singles and the Loscheider-Jack Lindgren No. 2 doubles team.

For Central, Braden Panzer won at No. 6 singles and teamed with Cole Spicer to win at No. 3 doubles, with Gary Wu winning at No. 2 singles.

"It seems like every year we feel we have a chance to win this one,'' Weisser said. "We felt we had as good a chance as we've had in the last 20 years. But Red RIver is tough. Their depth makes a difference.

"And we were right there. There were a lot of close matches that could have gone either way.''