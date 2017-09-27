Pitching coach Neil Allen had made a mound visit at the start of the at-bat with Jay Bruce, and by rule Molitor needed to wait until the at-bat was over to lift Duffey. A wild pitch that left the count 2-0 and created an open base at first brought Molitor out of the dugout before plate umpire Todd Tichenor waved him back.

"I messed up," Molitor said. "It wasn't one of my shining moments. It won't be the last time. A little easier to laugh it off when you win. I should have known we had just made the visit at the start of the at-bat."

The Twins eventually used a Minnesota franchise-record 10 pitchers en route to an 8-6 win.

"I try to be calm," Molitor said. "but sometimes you get excited and I reacted obviously too quickly there."

Confusion over a double switch at Dodger Stadium back in late July led to a lengthy delay as umpires consulted replay to see where Molitor erred.

Fall league selections

The Twins have completed their seven-man Arizona Fall League roster with three more additions to the Surprise Saguaros: relievers Andrew Vasquez and Ryan Eades, and middle infielder Sean Miller.

They join the initial wave of selections announced at the end of August: relievers Tyler Jay and Tom Hackimer, outfielder LaMonte Wade and third baseman Chris Paul.

Vasquez, a 24-year-old left-hander, struck out better than 13 batters per nine innings combined at Class A Cedar Rapids and Class a Fort Myers. The 6-foot-6 Vasquez was a 32nd-round pick in 2015 out of Westmont College in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Eades, 25, was drafted in the second round in 2013 out of Louisiana State and signed to a $1.3 million bonus. He posted a 3.40 ERA in 30 combined outings (nine starts) at the top two minor-league levels this season.

The slick-fielding Miller, 22, hit .262 with just a .299 on-base percentage in 451 at-bats for the Class A Miracle. He was a 10th-round pick out of South Carolina-Aiken in 2015.

Colon update

A day after being pulled due to illness after just one inning and 18 pitches, Bartolo Colon was asked if he was feeling any better. "A little," he said.

In 14 starts since signing with the Twins, Colon has gone 4-6 with a 5.50 ERA and 97 hits allowed in 73 2/3 innings. His turn comes up again Sunday, but the Twins could choose to give that start to rookie right-hander Aaron Slegers instead.

Sinus problems have "come and gone" for a few Twins in recent days, Molitor said, but no individuals were on his watch list at this point. "I don't have any concern about other people," he said.

Briefly

Twins pro scouting coordinator Vern Followell was at Progressive Field as part of the Twins' postseason advance scouting crew.