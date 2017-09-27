Riders top Central in boys tennis

The teams were tied atop the region standings going into the dual. Red River improved to 8-0. Central dropped to 7-1 and will be the No. 2 seed in the regional.

The teams wrap up their regular seasons today when Central hosts Valley City and Red River is at West Fargo Sheyenne in 4 p.m. duals.

Red River 6,

GF Central 3

Singles

1. Kaden Johnson, RR, over James Votava 7-6(10-8), 7-5; 2. Gary Wu, GFC, over Jack Lindgren 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(7-3); 3. Simon Murphy, RR, over Logan Sandberg 6-4, 7-5; 4. Gavin Loscheider, RR, over Kyle Stauss 6-1, 6-2; 5. Stefan Curic, RR, over Cole Spicer 6-3, 6-3; 6. Braden Panzer, GFC, over Sam Rath 7-6(6-3), 6-4

Doubles

1. Johnson-Murphy, RR, over Votava-Wu 6-2, 6-3; 2. Lindgren-Loscheider, RR, over Sandberg-Stauss 6-2, 7-6(7-1); 3. Spicer-Panzer, GFC, over Adam Durrani-Mason Salquist 6-7(4-7), 7-5, 7-6(7-3).