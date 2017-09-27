But it's especially important in fantasy to identify the guys who can contribute now, no matter how many years they have in the league. Here's a look at my picks for the all-rookie fantasy team (so far) and if they have what it takes to produce into the fantasy playoffs.

Quarterback: Kizer, Watson

There are really only two rookie signal-callers who deserve to be talked about, Cleveland's DeShone Kizer and Houston's Deshaun Watson. Both have shown promise, especially recently, and both have higher floors than other quarterbacks because of their mobility. But Kizer plays in the AFC North, where he'll have to face cornerbacks like Pacman Jones and Joe Haden, while Watson has soft secondaries in the AFC South. This gives Watson the edge in production potential for the rest of the year, but neither should be an every-week option.

Running back: Choices abound

Kareem Hunt has clearly been the fantasy MVP of 2017, but there is a strong crop of rookies behind him at running back: Leonard Fournette, Tarik Cohen, Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffery ... what makes all of these players enticing in fantasy football is their production in the passing game.

So, oddly enough, what will help owners determine which rookie to roll with boils down to rushing opportunities. Cohen and McCaffery have been in running back rotations with Jordan Howard and Jonathan Stewart, respectively, so bank on guys like Hunt, Fournette and Cook who have become the bell cows of their backfields.

Wide receiver: A quiet crop

There really hasn't been too much of an impact in fantasy football from rookie wide receivers, but there are a couple who will see their workloads grow over the next few weeks.

Kenny Golladay, the former University of North Dakota receiver who transferred to Illinois State, has proven to be the big, physical target Detroit has needed to replace retired star Calvin Johnson. Cooper Kupp is a clear second fiddle to Sammy Watkins for the Rams, but has handled the workload he has seen, and quarterback Jared Goff's confidence should be growing after a breakout performance last week. And JuJu Smith-Schuster is a Tyreek Hill type for Pittsburgh, able to line up in multiple positions. Smith-Schuster could be a high-volume slot receiver when Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant are blanketed by top secondaries.

Tight end: Engram is Eli's lifeboat

The New York Giants are a mess. Eli Manning has Odell Beckham Jr. as a reliable target, but this duo needs help, especially since the Giants' running game is garbage.

Enter Evan Engram, the rookie tight end from Mississippi. He's turned at least five targets per game into at least 44 yards per game, including a Week 2 touchdown.

Don't do it

• Beckham, New York Giants: The big dog went out and had a big game, but also caused more big drama by faux-urinating after one of his scores. OBJ is up and down, so I'm guessing he's down against a Tampa Bay defense that got embarrassed by Case Keenum and the Vikings.

• Demaryius Thomas, Denver: Trevor Siemian is returning to Earth, and I expect him to lean on Emmanuel Sanders as the Oakland defense should generate a lot of quick throws.

• Mike Gillislee, New England: Carolina has been hamstrung by the struggles of quarterback Cam Newton. Good thing quarterbacks don't play defense. They have been strong against running backs this year, and Gillislee is a touchdown vulture but not much else.

Last week's picks: LeGarrette Blount, T.Y. Hilton, Aaron Rodgers. Maybe I'm a good luck charm because these guys all produced. Blount stepped up after Darren Sproles was hurt, Hilton was on the receiving end of inspired play by new Colts QB Jacoby Brissett, and while I said I wouldn't specifically bench Rodgers, I certainly didn't expect his best game of the year. Good for these guys, but not so good for me.