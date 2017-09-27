Tuesday's local scoreboard

Moller figured in on all three UND goals as the Fighting Hawks registered back-to-back shutouts over Idaho State and Weber State to open conference play. The West Linn, Ore., native scored both goals in Friday's 2-0 win over ISU, then assisted on freshman Mimi Eiden's game-winner in Sunday's 1-0 victory over WSU.

The goals were Moller's league-leading fifth and sixth of the season, already doubling the team-leading three goals she scored in 18 games last season. Her assist on Sunday was her league-leading 13th point of the season, the most by a UND player since Rachael Loomis had 20 in 2011 when UND was a member of the Great West Conference.

UND, 4-3-3 overall and 2-0 in the Big Sky, plays at Sacramento State Friday and at Northern Arizona on Sunday.

Pro basketball

Loyd to play in Finland: Former UND women's basketball standout Mia Loyd will begin her second professional season, playing for Forssan Alku in the Finland SM-sarja league.

Loyd played in Iceland last season, leading Valur Reykjavik with averages of 26.5 points and 16.7 rebounds. She was third in the league in scoring and was the top rebounder in the eight-team Dominos League.

Loyd was named the co-forward of the year, co-import player of the year and was honored on the first team and all-import teams, winning player of the week honors six times.

At UND, Loyd was a three-time All-Big Sky Conference member, scoring 1,384 points (15th all-time at UND) and grabbing 930 rebounds (5th). She helped lead North Dakota to the 2014 Big Sky regular season and tournament championships en route to the school's first-ever NCAA Division I Tournament berth.

Girls soccer

Green Wave roll: East Grand Forks Senior High improved to 10-0 with its 6-3 win over Detroit Lakes on Tuesday. Brynn Hillman scored three goals for the Wave, while Tiffany Hanson, Chloe Torgerson and Brooke Filipi also scored.

Kenzie Whalen made nine stops in goal for the Wave.

"We came out hard and were able to get an early momentum goal," said EGF coach Jessica Bina. "Detroit Lakes had a lot of push back in the second half and at times we had trouble with their transition game.

"Our forwards and mids did an excellent job pressing their backline and finishing on our opportunities in the second half. It was a real intense game for 80 minutes and both teams played hard. Brynn had a lot of great touches on the ball and created a lot of space. She did a great job finishing and had her first career hat trick."

Boys soccer

Red River takes win: Landon Hagen's goal in the 49th minute carried Grand Forks Red River to a 1-0 win over Fargo North on Tuesday night. Cam Blilie picked up the assist.

"Our guys had some pretty good chances on goal, just couldn't get one until about 10 minutes into the second half," said Red River coach Luke Glasoe. "It's fun to see our guys working hard and getting a good result for their efforts."

Fargo South downs Central: Fargo South's Frances Manya scored the only goal the Bruins would need as they downed Grand Forks Central 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Nicholas Dohman had seven saves for the Knights.

"We conceded the first goal at the worst possible time, and that changed the dynamic of the game going into the second half," said Central coach George DuBois. "Offensively, we were better at generating opportunities but are still struggling in the final third."

Green Wave win: Malik Abdi scored all three goals in East Grand Forks Senior High's 3-0 win over Detroit Lakes on Tuesday night. Drew Kallock finished with six saves in goal for the Wave.

Briefly

Boys tennis: The Grand Forks Central-Grand Forks Red River tennis match scheduled for Tuesday was postponed by rain. The match will be played today at Register Courts beginning at 3:30 p.m.