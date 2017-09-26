Tuesday's local scoreboard
Prep volleyball
6
Tuesday's results
East Grand Forks over Detroit Lakes 20-25, 25-16, 27-29, 26-24, 15-10
West Fargo Sheyenne over Wahpeton 25-16, 25-14, 25-12
Devil Lake over Fargo Shanley 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 21-25, 16-14
Fargo North over Valley City 25-19, 18-25, 25-17, 16-25, 15-7
Langdon/Edmore/Munich JV over Four Winds-Minnewaukan 25-12, 25-15, 25-14
LaMoure-LM over Midkota 25-6, 25-9, 25-12
Win-E-Mac over Climax-Fisher 3-2
Moorhead over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 25-16, 25-7, 25-23
Ada-Borup/NCW over Mahnomen 25-17, 25-10, 25-16
Fosston over Norman Co. East/U-H 25-14, 21-25, 25-14, 26-24
Fargo South 25-27-25,
GF Central 23-25-17
Fargo South (kills-blocks- service aces)—E. Jackson 6-0-0 (39 assists), M. Korbel 13-1-4, A. Brakke 14-1-2
GF Central—M. Herbeck 3-0-1 (6 assists), K. Gust 12-0-0, B. Jaeger 7-0-0, M. McGee 17 assists
Sacred Heart 25-25-25,
Goodridge-Grygla 16-13-18
Goodridge-Grygla (kills-blocks- service aces)—Trystan Jelle 12 assists, Alaina Monson 0-5-0
Sacred Heart—Jessica Remer 2-13-2, Maddi Mitzel 2-7-0, Katelyn Rudolph 1-10-1, Molly Hanson 1-3-3 (20 assists), Hannah Hollcraft 12 assists
Fargo Davies 21-25-25-25
Red River 25-21-18-23
Fargo Davies (kills-blocks- service aces)—unavailable
Red River—Maggie Steffen 12-0-1, Alyssa Mulroy 11-0-0, Alexis Brown 8-0-0, Kaylee Lancaster 8-0-0, Kenady Steffan 18 assists, Alex Sorenson 16 assists
Park River 25-25-25,
Drayton-V-E NA
Park River (kills-blocks- service aces)—Elaina Swartz 7-0-2, Gretchen Brummond 10-0-0, Hannah Gordon 7-0-0, Maris Miller 27 assists
Drayton-VE—Laikin Larson 6-4-0 (13 assists), Taylor Reilly 7-2-1, Sierra Johnson 4-1-0
North Star 25-25-25
Dakota Prairie 16-11-12
Dakota Prairie (kills-blocks- service aces)—Paige Haakenson 2-0-3, Kaitlyn Myron 4-0-0, Shaye Frederick 3-2-0, Cathy Haugland 10 assists
North Star—Danielle Hagler 9-2-0, Stephanie Miller 6-0-4 (7 assists), Mya Halverson 4-1-0, Olivia Reiser 10 assists
Thompson 25-25-25,
Hillsboro-Central Valley 10-15-8
Thompson (kills-blocks-service aces)—T. Zak 15-6-0, J. Bohlman 23 assists, I. Shirek 7-2-0
Hillsboro-Central Valley—A. Wright 9-0-0, J. Matthys 0-0-1, S. Forseth 15 assists
Mayville-Portland/CG 25-25-25,
Larimore 18-10-12
Larimore (kills-blocks- service aces)—Ivy Daws 6-0-0, Haley Verkheulen 4-1-1, Macy Yahna 4-0-1, Abbie Holter 14 assists
Mayville-Portland/CG—Core McClenahen 10-3-3, Madisen Knudsvig 8-2-0, Abby Freeland 6-0-1 (15 assists), Shelby Sedivec (18 assists)
Cavalier 25-25-13-25,
Grafton 22-12-25-15
Cavalier (kills-blocks- service aces)—Haydee Krieg 13-x-x, Charlee Krieg x-4-x, Peyton Letexier x-x-5 (27 assists)
Grafton—Amanda Erickson 7-2-x, Signe Eckman 16 assists
Midway-Minto 8-25-14-25-15,
Griggs Co. Central 25-19-25-22-9
Griggs Co. Central (kills-blocks- service aces)—Daphne Kenninger 12-0-2, Ella Stokka 11-2-2, Jenna Larson 8-0-0m Kayla Kenninger 27 assists
Midway-Minto—Jamye McMillan 10-0-0m Kaylee Maendel 5-0-2, Sam Overend 6-2-2, Jamie Thorvilson 18 assists
Devils Lake 25-25-22-21-16,
Fargo Shanley 21-16-25-25-14
Fargo Shanley (kills-blocks- service aces)—unavailable
Devils Lake—Alice Benedetti 11-2-0, Taylor Windjue 12-1-3 (33 assists), Kyleigh Toso 10-11-2, Alex Palmer 19 assists
Rolette 25-26-21-18-15
Harvey-Wells Co. 13-24-25-25-8
Harvey Wells Co. (kills-blocks- service aces)—Dockter 11--x, Thompson 9-x-1, Alaina 23 assists, Heil x-1-2
Rolette—Kinze Martinson 23-5-x, Hailey Casavant 4-x-x, Baylee Mora 30 assists
St. John 29-25-25
Rolla 27-12-20
St. John (kills-blocks- service aces)—Jocelyn Braunberger 9-0-3, Kirstien Fleetwood 9-1-3, Lexie Thibert 6-0-0, Justice Grant 18 assists
Rolla—Kylee Baumgarn 5-0-7, Jacie Parisien 2-0-1, Keana Cahill 3-0-4, Abby Bercier 2-0-0
Finley-Sharon-H/P 25-25-25
Hatton-Northwood 9-22-19
Finley-Sharon/H-P (kills-blocks- service aces)—Cierra Johnson 9-x-3, Maddy Christian 7-x-x, Rian Richards 5-x-x (14 assists)
Hatton-Northwood—Thyra Peterick 5-1-1, Kennedy Foss 3-2-x, Ashley Erickson 17 assists
Stephen-Argyle 25-25-25,
Warren-Alv-Oslo 10-16-19
Stephen-Argyle (kills-blocks- service aces)—Abigail McGlynn 17-1-0, Autumn Thompson 10-0-3, Savannah Riopelle 3-0-3 (39 assists)
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo—Kaitlynn Johnson 5-0-0, Faith Porter 4-0-1, Shelby Durand 3-0-1
Roseau 25-25-25,
Warroad 13-10-21
Roseau (kills-blocks- service aces)—Victoria Johnson 15-2-0 (17 assists), Kacie Borowicz 13-1-1, Myvia Moser 16 assists
Warroad—Marlie Johnston 6 assists, Katie Kotlowski 5-0-0, Maddie Fish 6-0-1
Kittson Co. Central 25-25-25,
Northern Freeze 17-14-17
Kittson Co. Central (kills-blocks- service aces)—Petyon Klein 0-0-3 (17 assists), Marlee Turn 13-3-1, Kasey Soliah 9-0-2 (12 assists), Sophie Klegstad 5-2-1
Northern Freeze—Sam Krohn 5-0-0, Brita Swenson 4, Keylee Dahl, 4-2-0, Shelby Wagner 0-0-2 (8 assists)
Badger-Greenbush-M/R 20-25-25,
Lake of the Woods 15-18-18
Badger-Greenbush-M/R (kills-blocks- service aces)—Maddi Janicke 17-x-x, Carly Mekash 12-x-x, Kjerstie Lieberg 23 assists, Alyssa Kilen 23 assists
Lake of the Woods—Marissa Johnson 14-x-4, Greta Moeller 10-2-x (14 assists), Sierra Krause 17 assists
Red Lake Co. Cent 26-25-25,
Red Lake Falls 24-15-21
Red Lake Falls (kills-blocks- service aces)—Megan Lacrosse 8-2-0 (9 assists), Josie Huot 4-1-3, MaKenzie Williams 3-0-0, Madi Derosier 8 assists
Red Lake Co. Central—Julia Bernstein 12-2-x-0, Sydney Gunderson 5-0-1, Calyssa Eskeli 4-5-1, Hannah Kolstoe 11 assists
Boys soccer
6
Tuesday's results
Jamestown 3, Mandan 0
Minot 2, Bismarck Legacy 0
Fergus Falls Hillcrest 7, Crookston 0
Bismarck Century 1, Bismarck 0
Fargo South 3,
GF Central 0
First half—1. Frances Manya 40:00;
Second half—2. Abdalazizi Lubungo 50:00; 3. Taylor Lubungo 58:00
Goalie saves—GFC: Nick Dohman 7; FS: Samuel O'Keefe 5
EGF Senior High 3,
Detroit Lakes 0
First half—1. Malik Abdi (Parker Anderson) 5:00; 2. Abdi (Kole Chupka) 38:00
Second half—3. Abdi (Anderson) 55:00
Goalie saves—EGF: Drew Kallock 6; DL: Zach Leeb 4
Red River 1,
Fargo North 0
Second half—Landon Hagen (Cam Blilie) 49:00
Goalie saves—RR: Carter Krenelka 3; FN: 14
Girls soccer
6
Tuesday's results
West Ottertail Central 6, Crookston 0
EGF Senior High 6,
Detroit Lakes 3
First half—1. EGF, Brynn Hillman (Breanna Olson) 1:25; 2. EGF, Tiffany Hanson (Sydney Hjelle) 20:29; 3. DL, Anna Payne 28:20
Second half—4. EGF, Chloe Torgerson (Olson) 42:11; 5. DL, Lauren Tschider 29:00; 6. DL, Tschider 55:00; 7. EGF, Hillman (Hanson) 58:20; 8. EGF, Hillman (Torgerson) 47:04; 9. EGF, Brooke Filipi 72:13
Goalie saves—EGF: Kenzie Whalen 9; DL: Payton Carlblom 12
College hockey
6
USCHO preseason poll
1. Denver (34 first-place votes
2. Boston U
3. Minnesota
4. Harvard
5. Providence
6. St. Cloud
7. North Dakota
8. Notre Dame
9. UMass-Lowell
10. Penn State
11. (tie) Wisconsin
Minnesota-Duluth
13. Quinnipiac
14. Northeastern
15. Minnesota State Mankato
College football
6
STATS FCS poll
1. James Madison
2. N.D. State
3. Sam Houston State
4. S.D. State
5. Jacksonville State
6. Youngstown State
7. Wofford
8. The Citadel
9. Eastern Washington
10.South Dakota
11. Central Arkansas
12. Illinois State
13. Western Illinois
14. Villanova
15. New Hampshire
16. Richmond
17. North Carolina A&T
18. UT Martin
19. Albany
20. Weber State
21. Grambling State
22. Liberty
23. Elon
24. Tennessee State
25. Samford
Auto racing
6
Jamestown Stampede
Saturday's results
Late models
Feature—1. Don Shaw; 2. Dustin Strand; 3. Chad Becker; 4. Zach Naastad; 5. Cole Schill; 6. Brad Seng; 7. Ryan Mikkelson; 8. Eric Edwards; 9. Ryan Corbett; 10. Steffen Snare
IMCA modifieds
Feature—1. Dustin STrand; 2. Jeremy Keller; 3. Jason Grimes; 4. Robert Hellebust; 5. Josh Eberhardt