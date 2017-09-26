Customers who have purchased the NFL Sunday Ticket package this season can obtain a refund if they cite players' national anthem protests as the reason for canceling, according to DirecTV customer service representatives.

Under standard Sunday Ticket policy, refunds are not allowed once the season is underway, but representatives say they are making an exception in this case. The price of the package is $280 per season and allows fans to watch out-of-market NFL games.

An AT&T spokesperson declined to confirm the cancellation policy and said the company would have no numbers to share, according to an ESPN report. AT&T is the parent company of DirecTV.