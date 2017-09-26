Search
    NFL Sunday Ticket package customers can cancel service citing anthem protests, reports say

    By Ross Torgerson Today at 8:20 p.m.
    Minnesota Vikings defensive back Harrison Smith (22) locks arms with general manager Rick Spielman (left) and owner Mark Wilf (middle) and owner Ziggy Wilf (right) before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

    Some DirecTV customers are being allowed to cancel their annual NFL Sunday Ticket subscription in exchange for a refund, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

    Customers who have purchased the NFL Sunday Ticket package this season can obtain a refund if they cite players' national anthem protests as the reason for canceling, according to DirecTV customer service representatives.

    Under standard Sunday Ticket policy, refunds are not allowed once the season is underway, but representatives say they are making an exception in this case. The price of the package is $280 per season and allows fans to watch out-of-market NFL games.

    An AT&T spokesperson declined to confirm the cancellation policy and said the company would have no numbers to share, according to an ESPN report. AT&T is the parent company of DirecTV.

