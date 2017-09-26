Woodbury's Brennan Menell making the most of NHL audition

Menell, 20, signed on Tuesday morning, Sept. 26, and was expected to join the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Tuesday night.

"It's a dream come true, for sure," said Menell, who immediately called his mother, Shannon, after signing the contract. "I've put in so much effort and work. This was always the team I wanted to be playing for growing up. This is the best-case scenario for me."

Menell attended St. Thomas Academy for two years before leaving home to play juniors at age 16.

After failing to make the varsity team at St. Thomas Academy during his sophomore year, Menell decided it'd be best for his development to take his talents to the North American Prospects Hockey League (NAPHL). That led Menell to the Western Hockey League (WHL) where he spent the past three seasons, most recently recording 12 goals and 59 assists in 70 games for the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Asked whether he could have imagined signing a contract with the Wild after not making the varsity team at St. Thomas Academy just five years ago, Menell responded, "You don't really think about that back then."

"You kind of take baby steps thinking make another team, play juniors, and things like that," Menell said. "You know, looking back on it, I definitely don't think I could've pictured this."

His audition with the Wild started more than two months ago as an invitee to the team's annual development camp. He parlayed that into a roster spot for the Traverse City Prospect Tournament earlier this month, and after a strong showing there, he's been with the Minnesota Wild since the start of training camp.

"I think the first practice being with Jared Spurgeon, he was always a guy I looked up to, and being out there next to him was definitely a surreal feeling," Menell said. "I went from watching him in the stands last year to being on the ice with him. That was definitely a moment that stuck out for me."

Menell has played in one game this preseason, logging 15 minutes, 32 seconds of ice time and tallying an assist in the Wild's 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

"I came in with the mentality that there's nothing to lose," Menell said after his unofficial NHL debut. "I felt like I did really well in Traverse City and showed up every day and kept trying to get better. It's been a real honor to make it this far."

Now that he has signed an entry-level contract, Menell is hoping to follow the same path as Spurgeon, who has become a household name in the Twin Cities after signing with the Wild under similar circumstances in September 2010.

"You know, as an invite to Traverse City, (it shows) miracles can happen," assistant coach John Anderson said. "There's always a spot open for a guy who really stands out. We hope he progresses the way we project and he can be in one of our uniforms very shortly."

Menell found time to go home Tuesday afternoon and spend time with his family before packing his things and hopping on Interstate 35 to join his new team in Des Moines.

"I'll go there, have dinner, celebrate a little bit," Menell said. "Then I've got to refocus and get ready for tomorrow."

Menell said his goal is to make the Iowa Wild out of training camp, knowing he can return to the Lethbridge Hurricanes if he doesn't.

"If they think I can get the ice time there, it'll be a great deal," Menell said. "If not, I'll always have a place back in Lethbridge. You know, right now, I'm just trying to focus on making (the Iowa Wild).

"This is the first step. I want to be a regular in the NHL. I know that I can't stop working hard now. If anything, I have to work even harder. I'm definitely not done."

