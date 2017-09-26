"He kind of set the tone in my eyes of how hard he was playing and moving his feet, and that's where we're going to need," Gibson said. "Every day you're probably not going to have it, but then it's going to be up to your teammates to set the tone and get you going. And today I felt like he got everybody really going, and the coaching staff saw it, too."

Muhammad signed a one-year, minimum-salary deal with the Timberwolves this month because he felt comfortable with Minnesota and felt this was the right opportunity to set himself up for another crack at free agency next summer.

Muhammad's scoring ability is attractive, yes, but it wasn't enough for any team to commit a large sum of money to him this offseason. He'll need to show more this year. That's a positive for Minnesota, a team already flush with guys who can put up points.

"We have so much talent and guys who can score the ball in so many different ways, and (I) can score the ball in so many different ways," Muhammad said. "So I've got to figure out different things for me to do to get me on the floor, and that's playing my butt off, playing on both ends of the floor, that's offensive rebounding, defensive rebounding, sprinting back on defense. Everything coach is asking me to do is pretty much the little things. I think that's been a big thing for me this year, and I think it's going to work out for me."

Muhammad's calling card since entering the NBA has been his energy, which he said is "a big thing, especially this year." It figures to be more sustainable this season after Muhammad said he dropped 12 pounds of fat this offseason and currently weighs about 218 pounds. Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said being lighter "is good for" Muhammad. Andrew Wiggins said Muhammad has been "playing hard, playing great. He's in great shape, and he looks good."

"I feel great. My body feels great," Muhammad said. "I remember last year with training camp, my body was pretty shot. And I feel great right now, and I definitely think it's because I'm lighter. I'm going to keep that up and keep my nutrition up."

Muhammad said Thibodeau wants the Wolves to get up and down the court this season with what looks to be another athletic roster. That would figure to play to Muhammad's strengths.

"It's a good opportunity for me," he said, "and I can't wait to start."

Thibodeau also continues to discuss the idea of playing three wings on the floor at the same time, likely because Jimmy Butler can be a major weapon at power forward. If you consider Jamal Crawford to be more of a guard, the Wolves only really have three established wings — Butler, Muhammad and Wiggins.

"Coach is saying a lot about us going with a lot of small ball with the point guard and the five and three wings," Muhammad said. "Me, Jimmy and Wigg are pretty tall, 6-6 and up, so I think we can really do some damage with that.

If the Wolves go small for large chunks of time this season, Muhammad could very well be a major part of the rotation. He said Thibodeau helped make him a better player last season, and is looking forward to his second season with this staff.

"Me taking care of my body like I did all summer and handling my business," Muhammad said, "the sky is the limit for me this year."

