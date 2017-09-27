“Just to set things straight: My man Jake Elliott and I are excited to be donating and helping out a charity of his choice!”

That’s what Wentz tweeted Wednesday afternoon as a response to the hubbub surrounding a video that captured the QB saying he was going to give his paycheck to Elliott if the kicker made a game-winning field goal Sunday against the New York Giants.

Wentz did not include a dollar figure.

Elliott boomed the 61-yard kick through the uprights (barely) and the Eagles beat the Giants 27-24 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The video hit the Internet on Tuesday when the Eagles posted it on their Twitter account. It went viral, of course, because of Wentz promising three times to pay Elliott if he made the kick — and because of Wentz’s excited reaction when the kick was good.

Wentz’s annual base salary is $540,000 (bonus money makes his total salary higher), so 1/17th of the salary is $31,764.71. That made it an even better story.

The next question was: Will Wentz actually pay up?

On Wednesday morning, Wentz went to Twitter to let the world know (in a good-natured way) he and Elliott have things “worked out.” Wentz didn’t provide any details. They’ll likely come later when the quarterback meets with the media for his weekly press conference.

Here’s the original video: