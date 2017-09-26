Search
    Watch: Carson Wentz said he’d give paycheck to Eagles’ kicker if he made FG

    By Mike McFeely Today at 4:27 p.m.
    Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) is carried off the field by outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) and outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks (95) after kicking a game winning 61 yard field goal as time expires for a victory against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia Eagles had quarterback Carson Wentz, a former North Dakota State player, mic’d up for a game-winning 61-yard field goal attempt by kicker Jake Elliott in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

    On the sideline before the kick, Wentz told linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill that he’d give Elliott his game’s paycheck if Elliott made the kick.

    Elliott’s boot was successful, giving the Eagles a 27-24 victory at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

    Wentz’s paycheck for Sunday’s game, by the way, would total $97,798.

    No word if Wentz followed through on his promise.

    Here’s the video:

