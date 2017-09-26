Watch: Carson Wentz said he’d give paycheck to Eagles’ kicker if he made FG
The Philadelphia Eagles had quarterback Carson Wentz, a former North Dakota State player, mic’d up for a game-winning 61-yard field goal attempt by kicker Jake Elliott in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
On the sideline before the kick, Wentz told linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill that he’d give Elliott his game’s paycheck if Elliott made the kick.
Elliott’s boot was successful, giving the Eagles a 27-24 victory at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Wentz’s paycheck for Sunday’s game, by the way, would total $97,798.
No word if Wentz followed through on his promise.
Here’s the video:
We had @cj_wentz mic'd up for #NYGvsPHI and, well, just listen for yourself. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jEyB1msn1o
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 26, 2017