On the sideline before the kick, Wentz told linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill that he’d give Elliott his game’s paycheck if Elliott made the kick.

Elliott’s boot was successful, giving the Eagles a 27-24 victory at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Wentz’s paycheck for Sunday’s game, by the way, would total $97,798.

No word if Wentz followed through on his promise.

Here’s the video: