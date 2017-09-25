TIMBERWOLVES: Athletic Jefferson catches Thibodeau's eye

On Marcus Georges-Hunt and Anthony Brown: "Both of them have done a really good job."

On Melo Trimble: "(He's) done a good job."

On Amile Jefferson: "(He's) been terrific."

The latter stands out as high praise for an undrafted rookie who agreed to a one-year deal with Minnesota in August. Jefferson, a 6-foot-9, lengthy, athletic forward/wing, was an afterthought to many when he signed with the Wolves, but appears to be making an impression on Thibodeau.

Thibodeau said he's impressed with Jefferson's "energy, his attitude, his approach, eagerness to learn, makes the group better just (with) the way he practices, good habits."

That has a similar tone to nearly everything Thibodeau said about Tyus Jones last season.

"He's so consistent and he practices great, and it gives me confidence so that when he does go in, I know he's going to perform well," Thibodeau said of Jones last November. "He takes no shortcuts, he's a great teammate, he adds a lot to our team. I know what he adds to our team, even when he's not playing. So he's a very important member of the team."

Sound familiar?

Jones, a third-year player, also out of Duke, is still on the roster and in contention to be the Wolves' backup point this season after producing under Thibodeau last season. Both Jefferson and Jones fit the mold of what Thibodeau is looking for in guys to round out the roster.

"You look at everything," Thibodeau said. "How will that person contribute to the team. So, I think that that's an important part of your team building. Someone that practices great every day and is going to make your practices better."

Thibodeau always seems to find that in guys who played under his friend, Mike Krzyzewski, at Duke.

"The biggest thing about Duke is I think you understand how to be part of a team," Thibodeau said. "I think all the winning over the years, it's a winning culture. So you learn from that."

Jefferson and Jones were both part of Duke's last national championship team back in 2015, when Jones was a freshman and Jefferson was a junior. Jefferson said he's been in "constant communication" with Jones since the forward first visited Minnesota back in May.

"I told him this is just a great organization," Jones said. "He's experienced that already, even though he just got here. The people here are great. They're going to help him out a lot. Then I've just been trying to give him any pointers that I had to learn going through my first couple of years about coming in, working hard every day, doing the little things, stuff like that."

Jefferson has taken that to heart, saying he's tried to bring "a toughness every day, great attitude, great personality, and when I'm out there, giving it my all every single day."

Thibodeau has taken notice, potentially giving Jefferson an outside shot to make this Timberwolves' roster.

"I think they're building something amazing (in Minnesota) and to be a part of it has been really cool," Jefferson said. "It's a great opportunity, great learning experience so far. We've gone over and covered a lot, so I think it's a true blessing to be here right now."