Gophers RBs Smith, Brooks expected to return vs. Maryland

"As of (Monday), in terms of how it's looking, they will both be available for Saturday," coach P.J. Fleck said.

Smith didn't play in the second half of the 34-3 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 16. After rushing 16 times for 107 yards, he took a big hit late in the second quarter and needed medical attention.

Brooks was held out against Middle Tennessee for undisclosed reasons, with Fleck saying afterward that his absence was more precautionary. He was in uniform and on the sideline cheering on his teammates.

Fleck has not detailed the nature of either player's injuries. He has only gone as far to say they have been "nicked" and "banged" up.

Picking up the load was third-string running back Kobe McCrary, who rushed 23 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns against the Blue Raiders.

Smith leads the team with 69 carries for 275 yards and one touchdown across three games. Brooks has 35 carries for 160 yards and four touchdowns in two games.

QB uncertainty

After Terrapins quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome was lost for the season in the season-opening upset win over Texas, backup QB Karim Hill was knocked out during the first quarter of Maryland's 38-10 loss to Central Florida on Saturday. He has an apparent right leg injury.

Third-stringer Max Bortenschlager completed 15 of 26 passes for 132 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Maryland (2-1) against UCF.

Maryland coach D.J. Durkin didn't have an update on Hill's status after Saturday's game. Bortenschlager is considered more stationary than Hill or Pigrome.

Given the uncertainty at quarterback, Fleck said the Gophers will prepare for the Wildcat formation.

"They have four athletes on offense that can change a game instantly; that hasn't changed," Fleck said. "Now, I know they are going to get the ball in their hands more, and they are probably going to have to do it a little bit more creatively."

"(Bortenschlager's) completion percentage was pretty good when he came in there," Fleck added. "Maybe (Hill) will play, maybe he won't. I don't know the significance of the injury, but I do know they have weapons on offense."

Doubt on Craighton

Cornerback Zo Craighton exited the Middle Tennessee game with an undisclosed injury, and Fleck said it could be an extended absence.

"We'll see," Fleck said. "Looks like we might have something there that we might have to look into, that will be an extended period of time, but we'll know more on ... Wednesday or Thursday," Fleck said.

Fleck said they might need to remove the redshirt of quarterback-turned-cornerback Rey Estes to help fill a thin secondary.

Briefly

The Gophers' Oct. 7 game against Purdue will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT, the program said Monday. It will be televised on ESPN2.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.